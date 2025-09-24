An Apple TV+ spokesperson said in a statement: "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date."

It has not yet been confirmed why the release date has been pushed, but Deadline has reported that it is said to be related to the show's subject matter.

Jessica Chastain as Jodi Goodwin in The Savant. Apple TV+

The synopsis for the series says: "The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as The Savant (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act."

Deadline's report notes that some of the show's imagery could be considered triggering following the recent assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on 10th September.

The show includes shots of a sniper in action and the bombing of a government building.

Chastain recently told RadioTimes.com that, despite the show's subject matter, the series still made her feel "hopeful", because she always chooses "to live from a place of hope".

"I hate that this show is relevant," she said. "I hate it. I hate that there are mass acts of violence. But maybe through this conversation and through unearthing this darkness in society, then we're gonna work together to fix it.

"We're gonna work together to protect our children, to create some legislations, to put some guardrails on the things that they're seeing.

"I'm always going to navigate from a place of hope because I do think that at our core, humanity and people are good. And the ones who aren't are the ones who make the loudest noise. But there's more power in goodness."

