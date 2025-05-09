It’s only three days until the launch of Royal B&B at Morpur, but the Queen Padmaja (Sakshi Tanwar) calls Sophia (Bhumi Pednekar) over to tell her the launch will have to be postponed as Aviraaj’s (Ishaan Khatter) coronation needs to happen on that day.

Sophia’s solution is to hold both events on the same day and foot half the bill for the coronation to make it a grander than the family can afford and invite influencers and press too. The Maharani agrees, but there’s one catch: Sophia has to tell Aviraaj about his coronation.

Kunal (Udit Arora) and Sophia briefly make amends and both agree to have dinner, as they miss each other. But, he steps away to answer a call from Sameera (Shweta Salve) who is frustrated that Kunal hasn’t told Sophia he’s leaving yet and suggests it’s because he has feelings for her, which he denies.

The Maharani has her own liaison with Dhodi, who she’s been having a private relationship with, but he says their love isn’t a mistake, as she tries to prevent it going any further.

The Royals ending explained

Does the Royal B&B launch happen?

Aviraaj sets up a romantic candle-lit dinner with Sophia, with a live musician to play for them. Yet, the mood swiftly changes when Sophia tells him about his imminent coronation. He laughs it off as a joke to begin with, before becomes very concerned and warns Sophia not to get caught in his mother’s traps. He reveals it the ceremony isn’t just a formality, but that his life would change overnight, so she says let’s leave it.

However, Sophia refuses to move the launch date and she explains that in three days it’s the anniversary of her parent’s death in a car accident and she has been building up the courage for years to do something new and exciting on that day for years. Reluctantly, he changes his mind and agrees to the coronation and launch.

Meanwhile, Digvijay (Vihaan Samat) has been enjoying his double life as a local baker, Dilip and strikes up a friendship with his colleague who also competed in the baking competition. He lets slip he lives at the palace, but pretends he works there and promises to give her a tour someday.

The day before the ceremony, Aviraaj has a fitting for his ceremonial outfit, but half-way through panics when he sees a picture of his father as the Maharaja in the background. Ayesha (Nora Fatehi) keeps calling him, but he doesn’t answer and reassures his mother that everything is fine between them.

On coronation day, Aviraaj’s uncle delivers the worrying news that his beloved horse, Khan, has been vomiting and seems very unwell. Sophia FaceTimes her grandparents, as they all light incense near photos of her parents to remember them, as they send their best wishes to Sophia for this big day.

Aviraaj is tormented by his dad’s words about the Maharaja being a lonely position, as all the royal families and guests start to arrive for the grand, once-in-a-lifetime event. Sophia gives a speech to reporters and influencers for the grand opening and announces that the Royal B&B is now open for bookings.

Aviraaj’s family are impressed by the beautiful event that Sophia has pulled together, but they’re quickly pulled out of their happy bubble when Dhodi winks as Padmaja. Aunt Maji (Zeenat Aman) warns her that a Queen’s private life should remain exactly that – private.

Heeding the message, the Maharani asks Dhodi to show her some respect and not flirt in public, but he sours as says this palace will be his soon anyway. Confused, he explains to the Maharani that when his daughter Ayesha marries Aviraaj, they’ll be in charge. To seal his villainous turn, he even threatens to tell her son about their affair.

Do Sophia and Aviraaj end up together?

Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh and Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar. Netflix

Meanwhile, the Prince has been hiding out with his horse in the stables, as the doctor suggests if he doesn’t respond to treatment, Khan may have to be put down. Aviraaj dismisses the vet and is frustrated with Sophia and admits he feel as though his father left him without saying goodbye.

Sophia says she understands and that his dad is still with him and in him, but he dismisses her. She says everything she’s done has been for her parents, but he denies it and says everything she’s done has been for herself. He says he was only doing this all for her too. Hurt by his spiteful words, she leaves.

Does Aviraaj become the Maharaja?

Digvijay goes to find the MIA prince and worries he’s run off again. In his absence, Digvijay tries on the full Maharaja coronation outfit and impersonates himself as a King in the mirror. Aviraaj bursts in and throws up in the sink, as he breaks down in tears over the grief for his father.

He tells Digvijay that the crown swallowed his father whole, but he tells Aviraaj that the darkness was inside him, not from the crown. Digvijay reassures his brother that he can and will do this as he was destined to become Maharaja and thousands of people have gathered in support as they love him. He adds that their dad would be so proud of him.

The pep talk is cut short as Digvijay is required at the front gate as his friend from the bakery arrives, unannounced, and is shocked to discover he’s actually a royal and swiftly leaves. Meanwhile, Sophia is faced with Nandini, a local reporter again, who reveals that Kunal is leaving her company.

Ayesha arrives and Aviraaj tells her he’s been sleeping with Sophia, which she dismisses as fine as affairs never last. He insists it isn’t just an affair and asks why she came to the ball that night – as Sophia didn’t invite her. Ayesha reveals that she wants to be a Maharani and run her father’s company, while her husband, Aviraaj, is away partying in New York.

When she insults Sophia, Aviraaj calls for her car and tells her to leave. Dhodi also is stopped from attending the ceremony and forced to go to the car or the Queen threatens to have him thrown out.

What happens to Sophia's company?

Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh, Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar and Udit Arora as Kunal Mehta. Netflix

Still shocked by Nandini’s news, Sophia confronts Kunal and he says that Sameera values him so he’s leaving. Yet, he also drops another bombshell: the board also asked him to be CEO and replace Sophia but he turned them down.

Sophia tries to ring Zubin (Adinath Kothare), her head of the board, but he keeps dismissing her call. The coronation starts and Aviraaj leads the extensive procession, as the crowd cheers and Sophia retreats into a side hallway. She finally manages to get through to Zubin and asks why he’s trying to kick her out of her own company, when she’s just thrown a successful event.

In response, Zubin lists the issues: her team are unhappy, she’s changed deliverables and budgets, the relationship with her clients has been difficult. Before dropping the final blow: Zubin has a majority on the board and someone else will be chosen as CEO. Sophia vows to fight for her company, but as she walks out of the coronation it feels as though all hope is lost.

The coronation ends with Aviraaj riding an elephant through enthusiastic crowds, through confetti and erupting with cheers. Later that evening, he discovers that Khan has recovered and Sophia has left.

What was the final bombshell?

When Aviraaj opens the Maharaja’s chest, he discovers a letter from his late father, who tells him to do better than he did and that he can find love and companionship, and the role doesn’t have to be lonely.

The final bombshell? Aviraaj’s father encourages him to find his own true love, as he reveals that he found his with Maurice – the mystery man whom the late Maharaja left all his fortune too.

