Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Exclusive – Line of Duty cast reunite for new Amazon thriller The Rig

Exclusive – Line of Duty cast reunite for new Amazon thriller The Rig

Martin Compston and Rochenda Sandall star in a new six-part series.

Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Published:

He’s pretty busy on Line of Duty promotional duties right now, but Martin Compston has found time to win a brand new role, in brand new Amazon Prime Video thriller, The Rig.

Advertisement

The upcoming series is something of a Line of Duty reunion, as Compston stars alongside Rochenda Sandall, who played Lisa McQueen in series five, and John Strickland, who has worked as a director the hit show.

The Rig is set, unsurprisingly, on an oil rig in Scotland. Filming will also take place on location, as well as in studios in Edinburgh.

Compston plays a communications officer called Fulmer Hamilton, while Sandall stars as a medic, Cat Braithwaite. The drama tells the story of the crew living and working on the Kinlock Bravo oil rig just off the Scottish coast. Disaster strikes when they are cut off from the mainland by an unknown force, and the group are left relying on each other to survive, while also growing suspicious of those around them. Who can they really trust?

Joining the Line of Duty trio are Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire, who plays scientist and oil company rep, Rose Mason and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen, playing boss Magnus MacMillan. Meanwhile, Discovery of Witches actor Owen Teale plays Head Driller Lars Hutton and Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar plays Deck Foreman Alwyn Evans.

The series starts filming later this month, and The Rig will become the first Amazon Prime Video series to shoot exclusively in Scotland. We can’t wait to binge watch the show, it sounds like the perfect telly obsession!

Advertisement

There is no air date available for The Rig yet, but we’ll keep you posted. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Line of Duty star Martin Compston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Whitefurze Window Boxes 40cm & 60cm, Bundle of 4

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get four classic window box planters for just £19.99!

Make your outdoor space a sight to behold with this exclusive bundle deal

You might like

Line of Duty character portrait collage

Meet the cast of Line of Duty

Line of Duty

Line of Duty series 6 release date: Your guide to the next series of the crime drama

Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty season 6 ep 1

Martin Compston says a lot of the Line of Duty fan theories he reads are “absolutely spot on”

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar says Line of Duty’s season 6 opener will be “quite startling” for fans