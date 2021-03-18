Exclusive – Line of Duty cast reunite for new Amazon thriller The Rig

He’s pretty busy on Line of Duty promotional duties right now, but Martin Compston has found time to win a brand new role, in brand new Amazon Prime Video thriller, The Rig.

The upcoming series is something of a Line of Duty reunion, as Compston stars alongside Rochenda Sandall, who played Lisa McQueen in series five, and John Strickland, who has worked as a director the hit show.

The Rig is set, unsurprisingly, on an oil rig in Scotland. Filming will also take place on location, as well as in studios in Edinburgh.

Compston plays a communications officer called Fulmer Hamilton, while Sandall stars as a medic, Cat Braithwaite. The drama tells the story of the crew living and working on the Kinlock Bravo oil rig just off the Scottish coast. Disaster strikes when they are cut off from the mainland by an unknown force, and the group are left relying on each other to survive, while also growing suspicious of those around them. Who can they really trust?

Joining the Line of Duty trio are Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire, who plays scientist and oil company rep, Rose Mason and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen, playing boss Magnus MacMillan. Meanwhile, Discovery of Witches actor Owen Teale plays Head Driller Lars Hutton and Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar plays Deck Foreman Alwyn Evans.

The series starts filming later this month, and The Rig will become the first Amazon Prime Video series to shoot exclusively in Scotland. We can’t wait to binge watch the show, it sounds like the perfect telly obsession!

There is no air date available for The Rig yet, but we’ll keep you posted. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.