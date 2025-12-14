The Revenge Club started out as a divorce support group – but Rachel, Emily, Mina, Calum, Steven and Tej channelled their grief into something far more fun when they decided to get their vengeance on the exes that wronged them.

It wasn’t set to last though, and while deep-faking pictures of a wild night in Ibiza is fun enough, or even freaking out an ex-best friend as she moves into the home once shared with a cheating spouse, murder takes things to a whole new level.

As romance blossomed between Emily and Calum, and friendships grew tighter, it seemed someone had only revenge on their mind – and it turned deadly.

Soon the body count was well and truly growing. First to go was Jack – the emotionally and financially abusive 'entrepreneur bro' husband of Rachel (who, it turned out, hadn’t even officially left him).

Found dead in his own pool after a wild party, with a deadly mix of ketamine, cocaine and alcohol in his system, Jack’s death seemed like an accident. That is, until Emily’s husband Dan is found dead at the bottom of his staircase with a major head wound shortly afterwards.

Now with two bodies attached to this club, and police realising some of the divorce club were present at the party Dan died at, suspicions began to grow.

But the wheels truly came off when Steven’s wife Sue is found dead after someone let loose a jar of wasps in her car, prompting a fatal allergic reaction. What a way to go.

To top it off, Rita – who only joined the club to get close to its leader, Malcolm, after discovering he’s the son she gave up for adoption in the 80s – is left fighting for her life after being attacked at the rec centre the group meet at.

With everyone left now a suspect and panic setting in, here’s who was behind it all, and what happened when they felt the net closing in…

The Revenge Club Ending Explained: Who is behind the deadly acts?

Not knowing who to trust, and after witnessing Steven leaving the rec centre with blood on his hands, Emily is in fear for her life. Thankfully, Calum’s family have an old fishing cabin in the woods to hide in, and the couple flee, ready to leave the others behind and rely on each other.

Police are on the hunt for former soldier Steven, believing him to be behind everything. It doesn’t help that they discover an empty gun case and bullets in his caravan, and find out he was dishonorably discharged from the Army after killing his commanding officer.

Tej and Rachel decide to hide out together at her house, getting high and hoping they’re left alone as Steven goes on the run. Their moment of peace is ruined though as Steven breaks in, demanding to speak to them.

He insists he was not behind the murder, having run away after finding Rita’s body because he believes he’s being framed, but they remain unconvinced. He eventually wins them over when he shares that he was discharged from the Army after his commanding officer turned on a 19-year-old, believing him to be a spy after an IED explosion. Rather than the teenager being killed, Steven saved him and turned his gun on the officer instead.

When he discovers Rita is still alive – albeit in a coma – his relief speaks volumes, and Rachel and Taj decide to help him prove his innocence.

But with only two suspects left – Emily and Calum – the group get investigating and discover Calum’s deadly secret… he was once suspected of murdering an old girlfriend. Her body was pulled from a lake after a weekend away in the woods, and while it was ruled a suicide, her family have always argued otherwise.

When Taj traces Emily’s phone as far as a service station on route to the same woodlands, they make an educated guess and head off to save her.

How does The Revenge Club end?

At the cabin, Emily realises Calum is acting strangely, trying to force her to talk about finding Rita and pushing how much he loves her.

After an argument sees him storm off into the woods with an axe, Emily later placates him, telling him on his return that she loves him too.

But when she switches her phone off and hears messages from Rachel warning her that Calum may have been behind it all, she quickly gets dressed and tries to sneak out… only for Calum to catch her doing so.

Panicking, she hits Calum in the head with a spade and leaves, but he chases her into the woods. She trips and falls, and Calum pins her down, urging her to listen to him, but he’s stopped by Steven, who shoots him and frees her just as the police arrive.

Steven is immediately arrested, despite Rachel and Taj protesting his innocence, while Emily stands in stunned silence. Taj argues he saved her, but Steven responds that “they saved him first”, signalling he didn’t mind being arrested if it meant they were now all safe.

When the police go to check on Calum, he’s gone – seemingly into the lake that he was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Two months later, the detectives are closing up the case, with Calum never found, despite police across the country looking for him. Things don’t seem airtight though, with certain pieces of evidence not quite lining up.

Emily runs into Malcolm on the street as she prepares to go away. He tells her that Rita is slowly recovering, and he’s looking forward to a relationship with her now he knows she’s his mum. Asking how she’s getting on, the truth is finally revealed.

As Emily praises him for the work he did with the support group, and how it helped her process her grief, flashbacks reveal she was actually the one behind all the murders. She spiked Jack with ketamine at the party, before allowing him to drown, and later pushed her ex Dan down the stairs.

After discovering Steven’s ex, Sue, was trying to get back with him for a stake in his father’s £2million estate when he died, she killed her with the wasp trap. Rita unfortunately became collateral damage when she tried to replace Steven’s keys.

Despite being shot, Calum even appears to be in on it all as well. Meeting up with him, Emily’s voiceover reveals the extent of their relationship: "Finding someone who sees what you’ve become, really sees it, and doesn’t ask you to be different, or better or good. Just you. And that’s how you know it’s real".

Reunited, the pair head off on their new life together.

