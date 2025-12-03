First-look images have been released as filming wraps for the upcoming Channel 4 dark comedy drama Maya, featuring The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey alongside Daisy Haggard, best known for Breeders and Boat Story.

The series, which was created and written by Haggard, also marking her directorial debut as she co-directs alongside Jamie Donoughue, follows devoted single-mum Anna and her headstrong teenage daughter Maya as they are forced into a witness escape programme.

They have no choice but to flee their life in London, leaving behind Anna's parents, played Harriet Walter and Tom Courteney, and relocate to a sleepy rural town in Scotland.

As they try to adjust to their new home, two hitmen, Benji (Ben Chaplin) and Ted (Raphel Famotibe), and the seemingly charming Bobby, played by Tobias Menzie, close in and prove they are very much in harm's way.

Bella Ramsey and Daisy Haggard in Maya.

Some of the four new images released by Channel 4 show Anna and Maya in seemingly domestic bliss – one of them sharing a double bed, much to Anna's dismay, judging by the look on her face.

Another sees them brushing their teeth at the same time.

Bella Ramsey and Daisy Haggard in Maya.

Meanwhile, a third image gives viewers a glimpse at the danger the duo are in, as the pair sit in front of a body of water.

Maya rests her head on Anna, who has a bloody lip and appears to be holding back tears.

Daisy Haggard and Bella Ramsey. Channel 4

The final photo released is a chilling still of Anna screaming in fear in the Scottish highlands, with a look of pure terror on her face.

Filmed entirely on location in Scotland, Maya is made up of six 60-minute episodes and will be released at some point in the new year, but an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Daisy Haggard in Maya.

The thriller is darkly comedic, but with a twist of Haggard’s trademark warmth and humour that she is known and loved for – making the series unmissable.

Maya will be released in 2026 on Channel 4.

