It was a very emotional evening on many a sofa throughout the land.

Because for some, the end of Stella was so much more than the end of a TV series. It was like saying goodbye to an old friend.

Fans who couldn't catch the episode last night are still crying this morning.

Because life as they know it just won't be as "presh" now Stella and her family have left our TV screens.

Long live Pontyberry!