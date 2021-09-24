The Larkins trailer sees Pop and Ma feel the love in Darling Buds of May adaptation

ITV have unveiled the first trailer for The Larkins, a new adaptation of The Darling Buds of May starring Bradley Walsh (Doctor Who) and Joanna Scanlan (The Thick Of It) in the beloved roles of Pop and Ma.

Set in the late 1950s, the six-part series will transport us to the picturesque Kent countryside, where Pop Larkin and his wife Ma share a patch of paradise with their six children.

The family is well known among its close-knit community, with each member having a strong work ethic and disinterest in authority, which sometimes attracts disdain from their snobby neighbours.

That said, this first trailer is all about love and positivity, introducing village newcomer Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton (Tok Stephen), who quickly finds himself falling for The Larkins‘ eldest daughter, Mariette (Bridgerton‘s Sabrina Bartlett).

Watch the heartwarming new teaser below, which will be broadcast on ITV in the run-up to the show’s premiere.

The Larkins is based on the H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds of May, which was previously adapted for television in the 1990s, with David Jason, Pam Ferris and a star-making turn from Catherine Zeta-Jones.

This brand new take from screenwriter Simon Nye, known for The Durrells and Finding Alice, will seemingly share the warm and relatively light-hearted tone of the original.

Nevertheless, we can expect some drama as Charley forms a rivalry with the mysterious Tom Fisher (Stephen Hagan), as they both vie for Mariette’s attention, without realising that she has plans of her own.

The Larkins also stars Tony Gardner (Last Tango in Halifax), Amelia Bullmore (Vienna Blood), Peter Davison (Life) and Kriss Dosanjh (Intruder).

The Larkins premieres on ITV in October.