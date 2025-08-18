The new teaser sees Cameron extend an offer of work to Iris, only for her to become tangled up with some "next level dangerous" characters.

The Iris Affair will follow its title character as she steals data related to a "powerful and top-secret piece of technology" and vanishes – and the trailer showcases a little of the action-packed sequences set to follow as she's relentlessly pursued across Italy.

You can watch the teaser below:

The Iris Affair marks a return to espionage capers in glamorous locations for Hollander, who won a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA in 2017 for his role in the adaptation of John le Carré novel The Night Manager, also starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman.

BAFTA nominee Algar – known for roles in Channel 4's The Virtues and Deceit – was last seen in ITV's drama four-parter Playing Nice, aired in January this year.

Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Harry Lloyd (Marcella) and Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who) will join the pair in The Iris Affair, which will launch this autumn on Sky and streaming service NOW.

The show was first announced, with the working title Iris, in May 2024, with writer/creator Cross saying: "All I wanted to do was to make a show I wanted to watch.

"Iris is an unapologetically exciting, witty, chase-driven adventure show and features a lead character the like of which I don't think we've ever met before on TV.

"With Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander bringing these complex characters to life, coupled with Terry McDonough's direction, I couldn't be more excited to share this world and these characters."

