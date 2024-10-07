As per the synopsis, the series is "a bold, gutsy ensemble family drama full of heart [which] places an ordinary family in an extraordinary position and explores the age-old question – can money ever buy true happiness?"

Although the show is set in Yorkshire, is the new Channel 5 drama actually filmed there? Read on for everything you need to know about the shooting locations used for The Hardacres.

Where is The Hardacres filmed?

Although The Hardacres is set in Yorkshire, the new series was actually filmed in Dublin and also in Wicklow, Ireland.

The series is being produced by Playground (All Creatures Great and Small) in association with Screen Ireland, Red Berry Productions and Newgrange Pictures.

Speaking about filming in Dublin, actor Liam McMahon said: "Ah, it’s home. I think I can answer this question better than most because I got to come home and do this. I think that the themes are universal so for it to be filmed in Ireland and not Yorkshire doesn’t really matter. Basically at that time in the 1890s everybody had the same struggles going on everywhere.

"I've done some work at home before in Ireland, and I know that the crew have a reputation for being on top of their game and that was abundantly true in the time we spent filming this. The crew were extraordinary and the atmosphere was fantastic, very familiar and very comfortable. When you're in an environment like that, it’s great for personal creativity and just a great place to be."

The show was filmed during the winter months in Ireland and speaking about what it was like to film The Hardacres, Adam Little said: "Dublin's the best city on earth. Just Ireland as a country itself. Wow, what a place.

"My first time there was in the audition with the director Rachel (Carey) and I said to her. 'I was wanting to go to Ireland, so can I get this job? I can kill two birds with one stone with this.'"

In terms of creating two separate sets for The Hardacres - both the poorer fishing docks and the palatial surroundings of their manor home - set designer Derek Wallace said: "Back in the 1800s, Dublin was the second biggest city in the Empire. It was London and then Dublin.

"So we do still have a lot of Georgian infrastructure and Victorian infrastructure, and we have a lot of furniture still. The buyers were tasked with finding as much as they possibly could here in Ireland because of the logistics for Brexit. And in fairness to them, they came up trumps. Almost 90 per cent we sourced here in Ireland."

The Hardacres begins on Channel 5 on Monday 7th October at 9pm.

