There are more than a few surprising moments in the six-part thriller, ranging from the tongue-in-cheek kind to the truly gut-wrenching, with a lively soundtrack giving each of them a bit of extra kick.

If The Girlfriend soundtrack has caught your attention, then you've come to the right place – here's where you can find every song featured in the Prime Video thriller, from Lorde and Billie Eilish to Diana Ross and The Velvet Underground.

The Girlfriend soundtrack: Every song featured in Prime Video's original series

The Girlfriend episode 1 songs

Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson and Olivia Cooke star in The Girlfriend Amazon MGM Studios

Everybody Wants to Rule The World by Lorde

Sunny Afternoon by The Kinks

To Bring You My Love by PJ Harvey

Everybody Supports Women by SOFIA ISELLA

Pretty Savage by BLACKPINK

Chaise Longue by Wet Leg

Animal Flow by Ren

The Girlfriend episode 2 songs

It Was Only a Dream by Joey Quinones & Thee Sinseers

Canopée by Polo & Pan

Le Soleil Et La Plage by Ernest Saint-Laurent

It's My House by Diana Ross

Vitamin C by Can

Femme Fatale by The Velvet Underground & Nico

Alegría (Yuksek Remix) by Elia y Elizabeth

Alegría (original version) by Elia y Elizabeth

GTFO by Doechii & KUNTFETISH

The Girlfriend episode 3 songs

With Laurie Davidson as Daniel in The Girlfriend. Amazon

All My Tears by Ane Brun

Oysters in My Pocket by Royel Otis

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) by Buzzcocks

Evil by Nadine Shah

The Girlfriend episode 4 songs

Love is to Die by Warpaint

Rid of Me by PJ Harvey

when the party's over by Billie Eilish

White Foxes by Susanne Sundfør

Did I by Romy

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood by Nina Simone

Here with Me by Susie Suh & Robot Koch

You Light Up My Life by Carole King

One Way or Another by Blondie

How Can I Help You by Self Esteem

The Girlfriend episode 5 songs

Waleed Zuaiter and Robin Wright star in The Girlfriend Prime Video

April Skies by The Jesus and Mary Chain

Your Mind is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) by The National

Silk by Wolf Alice

Possession of a Weapon by Ashnikko

Vandalist by Noga Erez

The Girlfriend episode 6 songs

Call It Love by Nilüfer Yanya

Me and the Devil by Soap&Skin

I Try by Macy Gray

She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals

Marry You by Bruno Mars

Everybody Supports Women by SOFIA ISELLA

Sweet but Psycho by Ava Max

The Girlfriend is available to stream on Prime Video.

