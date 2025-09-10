The Girlfriend soundtrack: Every song in Robin Wright's stylish thriller
Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke's thriller has a killer track list.
The Girlfriend has landed on Prime Video, bringing together the acting prowess of Robin Wright (House of Cards) and Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon) for an irresistible relationship thriller.
Laura (Wright) is immediately alarmed when her son's girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke), appears to be lying about certain aspects of her past, sparking a rivalry that escalates further with each episode.
There are more than a few surprising moments in the six-part thriller, ranging from the tongue-in-cheek kind to the truly gut-wrenching, with a lively soundtrack giving each of them a bit of extra kick.
If The Girlfriend soundtrack has caught your attention, then you've come to the right place – here's where you can find every song featured in the Prime Video thriller, from Lorde and Billie Eilish to Diana Ross and The Velvet Underground.
The Girlfriend soundtrack: Every song featured in Prime Video's original series
The Girlfriend episode 1 songs
- Everybody Wants to Rule The World by Lorde
- Sunny Afternoon by The Kinks
- To Bring You My Love by PJ Harvey
- Everybody Supports Women by SOFIA ISELLA
- Pretty Savage by BLACKPINK
- Chaise Longue by Wet Leg
- Animal Flow by Ren
The Girlfriend episode 2 songs
- It Was Only a Dream by Joey Quinones & Thee Sinseers
- Canopée by Polo & Pan
- Le Soleil Et La Plage by Ernest Saint-Laurent
- It's My House by Diana Ross
- Vitamin C by Can
- Femme Fatale by The Velvet Underground & Nico
- Alegría (Yuksek Remix) by Elia y Elizabeth
- Alegría (original version) by Elia y Elizabeth
- GTFO by Doechii & KUNTFETISH
The Girlfriend episode 3 songs
- All My Tears by Ane Brun
- Oysters in My Pocket by Royel Otis
- Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) by Buzzcocks
- Evil by Nadine Shah
The Girlfriend episode 4 songs
- Love is to Die by Warpaint
- Rid of Me by PJ Harvey
- when the party's over by Billie Eilish
- White Foxes by Susanne Sundfør
- Did I by Romy
- Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood by Nina Simone
- Here with Me by Susie Suh & Robot Koch
- You Light Up My Life by Carole King
- One Way or Another by Blondie
- How Can I Help You by Self Esteem
The Girlfriend episode 5 songs
- April Skies by The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Your Mind is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) by The National
- Silk by Wolf Alice
- Possession of a Weapon by Ashnikko
- Vandalist by Noga Erez
The Girlfriend episode 6 songs
- Call It Love by Nilüfer Yanya
- Me and the Devil by Soap&Skin
- I Try by Macy Gray
- She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals
- Marry You by Bruno Mars
- Everybody Supports Women by SOFIA ISELLA
- Sweet but Psycho by Ava Max
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Girlfriend is available to stream on Prime Video.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Add The Girlfriend to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.