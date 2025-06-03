The service has bagged distribution rights for The Chosen in several regions around the globe, including the UK, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Longtime viewers hope this will attract even more viewers to the show, which adapts the story of Jesus and his disciples as first told in the Bible's New Testament.

The Chosen season 5 premieres on Prime Video later this month – here's everything you need to know.

How to watch The Chosen season 5

The Chosen season 5 is available to stream on Prime Video from Sunday 15th June 2025.

The platform is set to debut the first two episodes on that date, before adding the next three chapters a week later, and the concluding three instalments on Sunday 29th June.

Amazon MGM Studios has an ongoing deal with the producers of The Chosen, allowing the platform to host all prior seasons, plus this latest entry as well as the upcoming seasons 6 and 7 (currently filming/in development).

The Chosen season 5 cast

Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in The Chosen. Prime Video

The Chosen enlists a large ensemble cast for its story, many of which reprise their roles in the fifth season, led once again by Jonathan Roumie in the role of Jesus Christ.

Here's an overview of the key players in the religious drama:

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Paras Patel as Matthew the Apostle

Noah James as Andrew

Janis Dardaris as Zohara

Lara Silva as Eden

Shaan Sharma as Shmuel

Nick Shakoour as Zebedee

George H Xanthis as John the Apostle

Erick Avari as Nicodemus

Kirk B R Woller as Gaius

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James

Joey Vahedi as Thomas

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Ramah

Vanessa Benavente as Mary of Nazareth

Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael

Alaa Safi as Simon Z

Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot

Ivan Jasso as Yussif

Amber Shana Williams as Tamar

Elijah Alexander as Atticus Aemilius Pulcher

Reza Diako as Philip

The Chosen season 5 trailer

The trailer for The Chosen season 5: The Last Supper has been released – watch here:

The Chosen season 5 is coming to Prime Video in June 2025.

