The Chosen: Last Supper – How to watch season 5 and is it streaming?
The Biblical drama has found its streaming home.
Following a successful run in cinemas, Biblical drama The Chosen is heading to streaming with its fifth season, which depicts the fateful last supper shared by Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) and his disciples.
The series began as an independent, crowd-funded project, but has since grown into a much larger production, finding the backing of major mainstream platform Prime Video.
The service has bagged distribution rights for The Chosen in several regions around the globe, including the UK, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Longtime viewers hope this will attract even more viewers to the show, which adapts the story of Jesus and his disciples as first told in the Bible's New Testament.
The Chosen season 5 premieres on Prime Video later this month – here's everything you need to know.
How to watch The Chosen season 5
The Chosen season 5 is available to stream on Prime Video from Sunday 15th June 2025.
The platform is set to debut the first two episodes on that date, before adding the next three chapters a week later, and the concluding three instalments on Sunday 29th June.
Amazon MGM Studios has an ongoing deal with the producers of The Chosen, allowing the platform to host all prior seasons, plus this latest entry as well as the upcoming seasons 6 and 7 (currently filming/in development).
The Chosen season 5 cast
The Chosen enlists a large ensemble cast for its story, many of which reprise their roles in the fifth season, led once again by Jonathan Roumie in the role of Jesus Christ.
Here's an overview of the key players in the religious drama:
- Jonathan Roumie as Jesus
- Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter
- Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene
- Paras Patel as Matthew the Apostle
- Noah James as Andrew
- Janis Dardaris as Zohara
- Lara Silva as Eden
- Shaan Sharma as Shmuel
- Nick Shakoour as Zebedee
- George H Xanthis as John the Apostle
- Erick Avari as Nicodemus
- Kirk B R Woller as Gaius
- Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus
- Jordan Walker Ross as Little James
- Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James
- Joey Vahedi as Thomas
- Yasmine Al-Bustami as Ramah
- Vanessa Benavente as Mary of Nazareth
- Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael
- Alaa Safi as Simon Z
- Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot
- Ivan Jasso as Yussif
- Amber Shana Williams as Tamar
- Elijah Alexander as Atticus Aemilius Pulcher
- Reza Diako as Philip
The Chosen season 5 trailer
The trailer for The Chosen season 5: The Last Supper has been released – watch here:
The Chosen season 5 is coming to Prime Video in June 2025.
