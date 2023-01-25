He plays Ed, a fisherman whose life is turned on its head when "a dark secret" from his past "returns to haunt him". That also coincides with the arrival of his daughter's new boyfriend Ryan, who he suspects is up to no good.

"As his determination to solve the mystery veers dangerously into obsession, the stage is set for a chilling climax leaving both Ed and Ryan’s lives hanging in the balance," reads the logline.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Watkins said: "The great hook in this is the past and how it has haunted these characters and their environment. Unless we deal with it, unless we heal it, it will infect us, and that's what's so sophisticated about this thriller. It's so well emotionally drawn."

Read on for everything you need to know about The Catch cast and characters.

Who's in the cast of The Catch?

The full cast of The Catch is as follows.

Jason Watkins as Ed

Cathy Belton as Claire

Poppy Gilbert as Abbie

Aneurin Barnard as Ryan

Brenda Fricker as Phyllis

Ian Pirie as Bob

Morgan Palmeria as George

Jade Jordan as Katz

Cameron Jack as Craig

Menyee Lai as Pauline

Jacob Hickey as Josh

Tracy Wiles as Detective Nott

Karl Hogan as Baxter

Paul Sparkes as Wayne Pendrick

For more about The Catch cast, read on...

Jason Watkins plays Ed

Who is Ed? A former naval officer who now fishes for a living. Ed and his wife lost their son a number of years ago and he's now terrified of losing their daughter after her new boyfriend Ryan arrives on the scene.

Ed is also forced to confront a harrowing incident from his past when an anonymous figure begins taunting him. Is Ryan responsible? Or is someone else to blame?

What else has Jason Watkins been in? He has an extensive CV, which includes ITV drama McDonald and Dodds, Around the World in 80 Days with David Tennant, The Crown, Line of Duty, true crime drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and sitcom Trollied, among others.

Cathy Belton plays Claire

Who is Claire? Ed's wife and Abbie's mum. Claire becomes increasingly concerned and frustrated by her husband's secretive behaviour. He claims Ryan isn't to be trusted, but she repeatedly tells him to lay his suspicions to rest – or risk losing her.

What else has Cathy Belton been in? You might recognise her from Alibi's Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Irish crime drama Red Rock.

Poppy Gilbert plays Abbie

Who is Abbie? Ed and Claire's daughter. She was planning to begin a new life in Australia but ditched her big adventure to stay in the UK with Ryan. Abbie is close to her parents but Ed's treatment of her boyfriend pushes her further and further away.

What else has Poppy Gilbert been in? She played the titular character in BBC psychological drama Chloe and starred as Barbie in Netflix's Stay Close.

Aneurin Barnard plays Ryan

Who is Ryan? Abbie's boyfriend. Is Ryan hiding something? Is he the person tormenting Ed? Or has Jason Watkins's character read him wrong?

What else has Aneurin Barnard been in? Netflix's 1899, Peaky Blinders, the first season of BBC whodunnit The Pact, BBC drama Thirteen starring Jodie Comer and period drama The White Queen.

Brenda Fricker plays Phyllis

Who is Phyllis? Claire's mum. Ed and her daughter are now living with her due to her ongoing memory problems.

What else has Brenda Fricker been in? She won an Oscar in 1990 for her performance in My Left Foot. You might also recognise her as Megan Roach in Casualty.

Other cast members include:

Ian Pirie (Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Guilt) as Bob - Ed's fishing partner. While Ed is quick to anger, Bob is a largely placid character.

- Ed's fishing partner. While Ed is quick to anger, Bob is a largely placid character. Morgan Palmeria as George - Abbie's ex-boyfriend and a lifeguard. He's also suspicious of Ryan and tries to help Ed uncover his secrets.

- Abbie's ex-boyfriend and a lifeguard. He's also suspicious of Ryan and tries to help Ed uncover his secrets. Jade Jordan (Redemption, No return) as Katz - Abbie's best friend. Katz believes that Abbie is making a mistake ditching her Australia plans for Ryan

- Abbie's best friend. Katz believes that Abbie is making a mistake ditching her Australia plans for Ryan Cameron Jack (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) as Craig - he used to serve in the navy alongside Ed.

- he used to serve in the navy alongside Ed. Menyee Lai (Everything I Know About Love, The Tower) as Pauline - a private investigator hired by Ed to look into the suspicious happenings.

- a private investigator hired by Ed to look into the suspicious happenings. Jacob Hickey as Josh - Ed and Claire's son. Ed blames himself for Josh's death.

- Ed and Claire's son. Ed blames himself for Josh's death. Tracy Wiles (Doctors) as Detective Nott.

Karl Hogan (Teen Life) as Baxter - he also served in the navy.

- he also served in the navy. Paul Sparkes (Cold Courage) as Wayne Pendrick - a police officer.

