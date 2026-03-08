*Spoiler warning for The Capture season 3 episode 1, which is available now on BBC iPlayer*

The Capture has offered an update on Rachel Carey's original co-lead of the show, Lance Corporal Shaun Emery, played by Callum Turner.

The first season of the BBC thriller saw Carey (Holliday Grainger) investigating Emery for murder, but later discovered he had been framed with 'Correction'.

Despite this, the first run of episodes ended with Emery accepting his fate in prison on a charge of manslaughter to avoid worse accusations of child abuse and to complete a kind of penance for his own actions when acting as a soldier.

In the third-season premiere, which picks up months after the season 2 ending in which Carey exposed 'Correction', Emery is revealed on BBC News to be free from prison and reunited with his loved ones.

So, a happy ending for the character - even if it remains off-screen.

Callum Turner plays Shaun Emery in The Capture season 1. BBC

Speaking at a press screening for the season 3 premiere, show creator and writer Ben Chanan answered simply at first when Radio Times asked if we would see more of Emery's story addressed: "No."

Chanan then continued: "He's out, he's out. He got released, so that's it. Who knows? Seasons 4, 5, 6...

"What I will tell you is, we did, in fact, think of bringing him back in more significantly, but then this idea kicked in, and...I think we ran it the right way, just in terms of the narrative."

He revealed at the same event: "Did you see the original idea? Yeah, sort of, half of it. I sat down to write an episode in which the Home Secretary was assassinated, but Carey catches the attacker, and he doesn't show up at work like that. She tracks him down. He dies before she can question him. That was the original thing. And as I was writing, I was thinking, but then the mystery is kind of over, the bad guys are already dead. That's a bad idea."

Of course, Acting Commander Rachel Carey now has enough to contend with following that explosive premiere that saw Home Secretary Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu) gunned down in front of her by a mystery man who, in the shocking cliffhanger, now appears to be her new boss: Noah Pierson (Killian Scott).

Yet, Emery almost had a role here...

Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu in The Capture season 3. Laurence Cendrowicz/Universal International Studios

Ben Chanan exclusively told Radio Times that at one point, it was Emery who was the killer.

"We actually sat down, we put a writers' room together, and we fleshed out quite a different story, which involved bringing Shaun Emery (Callum Turner's character from season 1) back as the killer, and the only person who sees him is Carey," Chanan explained.

"But as I was writing it, as much as I would love any excuse to get Callum Turner back, I, at the same time, found I was writing myself into a cul-de-sac with that story."

Well, just how the thriller follows up that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we'll have to wait and see!

Meanwhile, Callum Turner is certainly busy enough with numerous film roles and James Bond speculation - so who knows where we'll see him next!

Read more:

The Capture season 3 continues next Sunday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on iPlayer.

Add The Capture to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.