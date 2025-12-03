The all star cast of FX's original drama series The Beauty has been revealed as first-look photos are released.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Beauty follows two FBI agents played by Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as they are sent over to Paris to investigate a string of gruesome and mysterious deaths of international super models.

As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Their investigation leads them directly to the shadowy tech billionaire, played by Ashton Kutcher, who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed The Beauty.

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall on set of The Beauty. Philippe Antonello/FX

When his trillion-dollar empire comes under threat, he unleashes his lethal enforcer – The Assassin, played by Anthony Ramos.

A desperate insider (Jeremy Pope), is caught up in the drama as the agents travel across European capital cities and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall on set of The Beauty. Philippe Antonello/FX

Aside from its stellar main cast, the new series, which will premiere on Thursday 22nd January exclusively on Disney+, also has a dazzling array of famous faces who will guest star.

Viewers can expect to see the likes Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Ashton Kutcher on set of The Beauty. Eric Liebowitz/FX

Some first-look stills from the new series show Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as FBI agents, one showing their badges to a clerk, while another depicts them in hazmat suits, looking rather shocked.

Another photo shows Asthon Kutcher in character as billionaire The Corporation, looking dapper in an all black suit and sunglasses.

The Beauty is created and produced by Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens.

The Beauty will premiere Thursday 22nd January on Disney+ in the UK.

