Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo face off in first trailer for BritBox revenge thriller The Beast Must Die

Sports cars, dark secrets and deep-seated revenge are all teased in the official trailer for BritBox original The Beast Must Die, starring The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo and Chernobyl’s Jared Harris.

The streamer’s first scripted drama, which arrives on 27th May, follows a mother (Jumbo) as she seeks to avenge the death of her six-year-old son, who was killed in a hit-and-run.

As she hunts down the man she believes is responsible for his death, the “troubled yet brilliant” Detective Strangeways (The Serpent’s Billy Howle) is tasked with unpicking the web of tragedy and working towards justice.

While not much is known about the drama’s other characters, the trailer teases Jared Harris’s role – a man who appears to be somehow involved in the death of the six-year-old boy.

“Guilt isn’t atonement, it’s self-indulgence,” he’s heard saying, before we watch him tell someone: “You made a big, grown-up mess and you left me to manage it all on my own.”

Jumbo and Harris then come face-to-face in a garage when he walks in on the vengeful mother uncovering a dilapidated sports car. “What are you playing at?” he says, before we cut to her telling him: “I just like taking risks.” “How big?” he responds.

The rest of the trailer teases emotional performances from Back to Life’s Geraldine James, Vanity Fair’s Nathaniel Parker, Marcella‘s Maeve Dermody, The Lost Pirate Kingdom’s Mia Tomlinson and newcomer Barney Sayburn.

Based on Nicholas Blake’s (Cecil Day-Lewis) 1938 novel of the same name, The Beast Must Die is directed by Tolkien’s Dome Karukoski and produced by Bridgerton‘s Sarada McDermott.

The Beast Must Die arrives on BritBox on Thursday 27th May.