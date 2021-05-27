Exclusive – Get a first look at The Beast Must Die ahead of series debut on BritBox

BritBox’s first original drama series, The Beast Must Die kicks off today – and RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first-look teaser from the debut episode.

Set on the Isle of Wight, the star-studded drama boasts Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo among its stars.

The series tells the compelling story of a grieving mother, who infiltrates the life of the man she believes killed her son.

But this clip teases a separate storyline, involving Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle) a former city police detective who has recently arrived on the island, after leaving his previous job behind due to a traumatic incident.

During the clip we hear him explaining that life on the Isle of Wight is like “going back in time.”

“The attitude’s amateur, the policing is like social work and there’s nothing else to think about,” he says. Clearly a man who’s happy in his job, then!

At this point another man chimes in, saying, “Except the incident that killed your colleague,” before Strangeways adds, “The point is, there is no plan B. This is my plan B.” Intriguing stuff.

Later in the clip we see him ask his partner to stop a car, before he investigates what appears to be the scene of a previous crime, at which some flowers are still resting.

His partner explains, “The community group is still putting fresh flowers up every couple of weeks. The council won’t give them speed guns so they just point hairdryers at the traffic.”

The five-part series was shot on location on the Isle of Wight, with strict coronavirus measures in place, and the clip also teases some stunning locations.

The cast for the series also includes Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Vanity Fair) Geraldine James (Back to Life, Anne with an E), Maeve Dermody (Carnival Row, Marcella, The Frankenstein Chronicles) and newcomers Mia Tomlinson and Barney Sayburn.

The Beast Must Die premieres exclusively on BritBox UK on Thursday 27th May. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.