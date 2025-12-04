All seven episodes of new Western series The Abandons are now available to stream on Netflix, and they feature an epic story of warring families led by two matriarchs, played by Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson.

The synopsis for the series says: "The matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath.

"The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice."

While the classic Western action and the all-star cast may be the biggest draws, viewers will no doubt also be captivated by the stunning locations and sweeping landscapes on display. But where is the series set and where was it actually filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the setting and filming locations used for The Abandons.

Where is The Abandons set?

Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness and Nick Robinson as Elias Teller in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

The Abandons is set in 1854 in the Washington Territory. This is the area of land in the US which is now the state of Washington.

It existed as the Washington Territory, an organised territory, between 1853 and 1889, before its admission into the Union. Its boundaries shifted over time, and at its largest extent it also included parts of Montana and Wyoming, as well as the entirety of Idaho as it exists today.

Where was The Abandons filmed?

Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason, Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller, Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan, Nick Robinson as Elias Teller and Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle in The Abandons. Michelle Faye/Netflix

Despite being set firmly in the area known as the modern-day United States, the series was actually filmed in Canada, in the province of Alberta.

The show specifically filmed in the Calgary area, with production beginning in May 2024, and lasting through until October of the same year.

In terms of what viewers can expect from the series, executive producer Christopher Keyser previously told Tudum: "This first chapter of The Abandons is a classic American story — the frontier, two families both at war and in love with each other, [and] a battle over who owns the land and who makes the rules.

"In the middle of murder and revenge and a bit of illicit romance, we get to explore questions we never seem to get away from: What makes a family? How do you stay good in a bad world? And would you change who you are and what you believe in to protect what you love?

"But in this case, we do it all through the eyes of Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, as two widowed matriarchs battling to survive. And that… is really something to watch."

