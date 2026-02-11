Things just continue to get complicated in the realms of Tell Me Lies, with the season so far driving viewers' heart rates up and leaving many at a loss as to how the show will wrap up.

The show's creator Meaghan Oppenheimer had previously intimated that the third season would be its last – but with just one episode left to go, many are wondering how the multiple loose ends will be wrapped up and how things will unfold in the 2015 timeline, too.

When we spoke to series leads Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, they underlined the fact that the way that things wrap up at the end of season 3 is "perfect". When chatting exclusively to Radio Times, Van Patten said of the finale: "I think it’s a perfect ending."

Similarly, White added: "I thought it was quite satisfying."

Spencer House and Catherine Missal in Tell Me Lies season 3. Disney/Ian Watson

He went on: "I think it’s just appropriate, it's in line with everything being set up. That could even be too much of a spoiler but it’s correct, it's the correct ending and that’s what I knew immediately when reading it. I thought 'this is the correct way to end this season absolutely'."

While they understandably didn't give any details about what's to come, Van Patten did say: "I loved the ending, it just felt right."

Based on the book by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies has continued to be a hit primetime show, with viewers united in their hatred of certain characters and waiting to see what twists could be in store for the rest of the series.

However, with question marks hanging over Bree (Catherine Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook) in 2015, as well as Wrigley (Spencer House) and all our other characters, there's still so much that the season has to dig into in just one final episode. But will it be the true end to Tell Me Lies?

While we don't know for certain at the time of writing, Oppenheimer previously admitted (via Decider) that she'd "rather have something end when it's good than just drag it out too long".

However, the series creator has more recently been unable to give a definitive answer when being asked whether season 3 of Tell Me Lies will be the final one. She told Decider: "I can’t confirm anything. You know, this was definitely the ending I had in mind from the beginning, to a certain degree. But obviously things change."

As for what exactly will be coming our way in that final season 3 episode, we'll just have to be braced for further bad decision-making, some expected Stephen DeMarco trouble and perhaps (hopefully) some just desserts.

Tell Me Lies season 3 continues with new episodes on Disney+ every Tuesday. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream.

