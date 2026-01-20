*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 4 – Fix Me Up, Girl*

Everyone's favourite toxic series is back on our screens – and the dawn of a new season of Tell Me Lies means plenty more twists to come.

This week's fourth episode (entitled Fix Me Up, Girl) saw one of the show's biggest shockers thus far, with it being revealed that there's something simmering between Bree (Catherine Missal) and Wrigley (Spencer House) in the 2015 timeline.

We've seen the pair get friendlier this season as Pippa (Sonia Mena) pulls away slightly from Wrigley but nothing would've made us think that this was a relationship avenue that the series would be going down.

Not only will it be a surprise to fans who likely won't have seen that relationship coming, but it was also something that series leads Grace Van Patten and Jackson White didn't see on the cards either.

Spencer House as Wrigley in Tell Me Lies season 3. Disney/Ian Watson

RadioTimes.com asked the pair for their reactions to the Bree and Wrigley twist – and whether it was something that either of them ever saw coming.

White said: “No! I love it.”

Similarly, Van Patten was left in shock at the twist, saying: “No! It makes sense to me and it’s also, watching the first two seasons, I love them as characters so much and I think fans really love them.

"I think it’s going to be a very complicated thing to watch them fall in love because they both are ultimately doing something wrong. But you also know in your heart that maybe they should be together. So, it’s just very conflicting."

But White remarked about the pair: "They’re cute."

Viewers, like Stephen (White), saw at the end of episode 4 that Bree and Wrigley shared a pining look while Bree took to her wedding dance floor with groom Evan (Branden Cook).

While the wedded couple were enjoying their time in the spotlight, Bree and Wrigley glanced at one another as it became obvious that there was much more between these two 'friends' than first thought.

Jackson White as Stephen in Tell Me Lies season 3. Disney/Ian Watson

Of course, Stephen was the only wedding guest to catch the connection – which is certain to spark trouble from hereon out. If fans know one thing about Tell Me Lies, it's that if Stephen has a bit between his teeth and some information to use against someone, he will.

But what is Stephen’s endgame with Bree and Wrigley now that he's spotted them and why has his interest turned to Bree?

"There’s always a plan, there’s always an endgame," said White. "That’s just the kind of guy he is, he’s very calculated, there’s always a plan. What makes this show so interesting is that we’re gonna have these beautiful moments, we’re gonna have these great, new relationships that are forming and it’s beautiful for the audience to watch.

"Then you just tilt the camera over and you see that the worst guy possible could see that and that’s the juice, that’s the pulp right there."

Season 3 returned after the cliffhanger of season 2 that saw Stephen try to upend Bree and Evan's wedding with the bombshell that Evan and Lucy had actually slept together back in college. Surprisingly, Bree didn't have a big reaction to the news when she played the voicenote on her wedding day – and now, it appears as though we know why.

As for what Stephen may or may not have in store for Bree and Wrigley, we'll just have to wait and see!

