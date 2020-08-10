The Syndicate season 4 stars announced with Neil Morrissey leading cast
The ensemble also sees former Strictly Come Dancing finallist Joe Sugg land his first TV acting role in addition to a UK debut for Grey's Anatomy star Liberty Hobbs.
Neil Morrissey is set to lead the cast for the upcoming standalone fourth series of BBC One’s The Syndicate with the Line of Duty star joined by a host of familiar faces for the series.
The series, created by BAFTA award-winning writer Kay Mellor, will also include performances from the likes The Inbetweeners star Emily Head, Last Tango in Halifax’s Katherine Rose Morley, Kieran Urquhart (Vera) and Taj Atwal (Line of Duty).
Meanwhile Grey’s Anatomy star Liberty Hobbs will make her UK debut in the series, while former Strictly Come Dancing finalist and popular YouTuber Joe Sugg lands his first TV acting role.
The supporting cast also includes Mark Benton (Shakespeare & Hathaway), Gaynor Faye (Calendar Girls), Katie McGlynn (Coronation Street), James Cartwright (the Downton Abbey movie), Kym Marsh (Coronation Street), Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies) and Lorraine Bruce (White Gold).
The fourth series of acclaimed drama The Syndicate was announced in February 2020 – five years after the last run of the show – with the new season set to centre on the staff at Woodvale Kennels, where potential job losses are seemingly saved by a huge lottery win.
The BBC describes the series as a cat-and-mouse thriller, saying it’s “peppered with the comedy, pathos and high-drama audiences have come to expect from The Syndicate”.
Kay Mellor gave an update of the series, for which production had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, revealing filming was finally ready to begin.
She said, “Lockdown has been a roller-coaster of emotions for all of us. I was devastated not to be able to begin shooting the new Syndicate. All the scripts were written and we were four days away from principal photography but now we’re ready for the stage and I couldn’t be more excited.
“We’ve got a loyal, star-studded cast and a talented crew, who have waited patiently in the wings. The BBC – Piers Wenger and Gaynor Holmes especially – have been utterly brilliant, supporting us all the way.
“This series is a brand-new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers who think they’ve won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket. The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth.”
Holmes, executive producer for the BBC added, “We are so thrilled to have The Syndicate return to BBC One for a fourth series. Kay has written yet another brilliantly entertaining story and we can’t wait to see the fabulous cast bring it to life.”
