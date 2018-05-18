My own personal interior soundtrack accompanies my arrival in, say, a roomful of strangers or an intimidatingly posh restaurant by playing Handel’s Zadok the Priest, which jump-starts a quick ego/confidence-boost, even if I might look to the assembled company as if I’ve turned up to the theme from Wacky Races.

I find too that REM’s Nightswimming is always good for a bit of moody introspection as I gaze from a railway carriage window, pretending I’m a poet, before my compulsion to make shopping lists intervenes.

As for actual Grey’s Anatomy moments in the actual Grey’s Anatomy, Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars was always a big favourite. So someone lovely died unexpectedly on the operating table? One of the medics faced a romantic crisis? Yep, we knew what was coming next: “We’ll do it all, everything, on our own…”

Everyone does it now, of course. It’s become a thing in even the most unlikely places. Throw a dart at the schedules and you’ll hit a drama that wouldn’t feel itself complete without some indie balladeer grinding his or her way through a tiny piece of pain. Trust Me… Top of the Lake… the recent In the Dark… everyone’s at it. I don’t really mind; I’m prepared. It’s like knowing the third paving stone after you open your garden gate is wobbly so you brace yourself not to trip.

And at least these quick-hits of emotion are just that, quick. What I can’t bear are endless plinkety-plink soundtracks that are the musical equivalent of landfill. So there’s an empty space? Quick, dump some light jazz and run away!

For instance, I thoroughly enjoyed the first two episodes of The Cormoran Strike Mysteries, BBC1’s adaptations of JK Rowling/ Robert Galbraith’s private-eye crime novels. I love Tom Burke who plays Strike, the faintly disreputable but decent one-legged gumshoe. But, oh God no, the soundtrack. It’s like New Tricks. Plinky plinky plink. It never stops.

It’s the kind of soundtrack that wears a hard hat and a high visibility vest and shows the equivalent of a STOP/GO sign. So something faintly comical is about to happen/ has happened? Cue chortlesome tinkering. Strike forces his way into a flat and makes a shocking discovery? The soundtrack booms with angry strings.

Everything is pointed out by the soundtrack, and I mean everything. Every look, every movement, every passing emotion is flagged down and given a tune, like a charity chugger slapping a sticker on a hapless passer-by.

It’s like the script and the actors aren’t trusted to communicate with us, we need an aural slap across the face, just to make sure. Frankly, I’d prefer a bit of peace.

By Alison Graham