First look at Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan and Hugh Quarshie in The Murder of Stephen Lawrence sequel Stephen

The sequel to ITV’s The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, titled Stephen, is set to be released later this year, with a focus on real events from 2006, 13 years after Stephen Lawrence was murdered while waiting for a bus in in Well Hall Road, Eltham, in 1993.

Advertisement

Though Stephen’s mother and father Doreen and Neville knew the identity of their son’s killers, the original investigation did not result in charges or a conviction. Their ensuing campaign for justice is the focus of the ITV series, which has been made with the support of the Lawrence family.

The broadcaster has now released first-look images, featuring Small Axe’s Sharlene Whyte as Doreen, Breeders’ Hugh Quarshie as Neville (a role he also played in The Murder of Stephen Lawrence) and Philomena’s Steve Coogan as DCI Clive Driscoll, who led the investigation that finally convicted Stephen’s killers.

As well as Whyte and Quarshie as Doreen and Neville Lawrence, Jorden Myrie plays Stephen’s younger brother Stuart in Stephen on ITV.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Yasmin Mwanza (pictured below) appears as Georgina Lawrence, Stephen’s sister.

Richie Campbell, Jordan Myrie, Sian Brooke and Adil Ray also star.

Executive Producer Mark Redhead said of the series, “It’s a privilege to be working with Doreen and Neville Lawrence to tell this chapter of the story of their campaign for justice for Stephen. It’s a story that moves and inspires and is ever more resonant and relevant today.”

The three-part series will air sometime in autumn 2021.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.