The greatest mystery of the modern world has been solved because Friends' Ugly Naked Guy has been identified. He was such an important person in the friendship group's lives yet he only appeared on screen twice and, despite rumours that he was the same actor who played Mr Treeger, we've never known who he is. Or if he even exists.

After an epic year-long search to find the man who played Ugly Naked Guy, Huffington Post writer Todd Van Luling was triumphant. He discovered – once he'd contacted casting directors, producers, tried to get a police sketch of the actor and thought perhaps UGN was a ghost – that the role was played by a man called Jon Haugen. And he's got pictures of the guy RIGHT HERE.

“I wasn’t really expecting them to call me back for me to do it again,” Haugen told Van Luling, but he loved the character so much that he was hoping they would. “It was the best time in my life. I was the man.”

So the big question: did Haugen ever actually get naked in that scene where UGN and Ross sit on the sofa together, nude?

“I was in boxer shorts,” Haugen revealed. “At first I was feeling a little shy because I had about 500 people watching me in the audience besides the crew and everything. But after about two minutes went by, I was real comfortable and David Schwimmer was real comfortable. We were just in boxer shorts and they made it look like we were naked.”

We can all rest easy now.