Based on Herron's book Dead Lions , the show's new outing sees a Cold War-era spy named Dickie Bow found dead, ostensibly of a heart attack, though Lamb (Gary Oldman) suspects foul play and it's not long before his team at Slough House are involved in another complex and compelling caper.

Hot on the heels of its critically acclaimed first season – which dropped on Apple TV+ just eight months ago – Slow Horses is back, with the espionage drama adapting the second entry in author Mick Herron's Jackson Lamb series of novels.

The new episodes were filmed back-to-back with the first season with all of the lead cast returning alongside Gary Oldman, including: Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, and Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper.

But when and how can you watch the new Slow Horses? Here's all the essential info you need.

Slow Horses season 2 release schedule: When is episode 3 out?

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright in Slow Horses season 2. Apple TV+

The first two instalments of the second season are streaming now on Apple TV+. This follows the release pattern of the first season, which also launched with two episodes at once.

Moving forwards, new episodes will debut on the streaming platform each week, so don't expect any more double-bills!

Here is the full release schedule for Slow Horses season 2:

Last Stop (out 2nd December) – streaming now From Upshott with Love (out 2nd December) – streaming now Drinking Games (out 9th December) Cicada (out 16th December) Boardroom Politics (out 23rd December) Old Scores (out 30th December)

How to watch Slow Horses season 2

Slow Horses is available exclusively via Apple TV+ – you can sign up here.

A monthly subscription will cost £6.99 per month after a free seven-day trial. You can also subscribe via Apple One, which offers Apple TV+ in a bundle with five other services (including Apple Music) – this subscription offers a month-long free trial.

The longest free trial available is three months. To secure this deal, you must purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days.

How many episodes are in Slow Horses season 2?

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander in Slow Horses season 2. Apple TV+

The second season of Slow Horses will be comprised of six episodes – the same length as the show's debut season.

Since season 2 launches with a double-bill, this means that the latest run will span five weeks, with the finale available to stream from 30th December.

Will there be a Slow Horses season 3?

There will! Back in June, Apple TV+ announced that Slow Horses would be returning for a third and a fourth season.

The news came a little over a month after season 1's finale was released on the platform, with the previously green-lit season 2 still yet to launch – a real vote of confidence from the streamer.

The even better news is that filming on the third season is already underway, meaning it could arrive on our screens before the end of 2023.

The third season of Slow Horses will see Lamb and his allies attempt to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped, while the fourth opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, "rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House".

The new episodes are expected to draw on Mick Herron's third and fourth novels featuring Jackson Lamb, 2016's Real Tigers and 2017's Spook Street. (To date, Herron has written eight books in the series.)

Slow Horses books: Is there more to come in the Slough House series?

Saul Metzstein – whose previous credits include several episodes of Brassic and Doctor Who – has been announced as the director for the third season, while it's yet to be confirmed who will helm the show's fourth outing.

Slow Horses season 2 debuts new episodes weekly on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. You can also buy Mick Herron's book Dead Lions now.

