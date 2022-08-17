Shetland's Jimmy Perez confronts ex-cop Danny in intriguing first look

Last week's premier revealed that Jimmy managed to avoid prison after the events of season 6 , and his suspension was overturned. Douglas Henshall will be leaving Shetland for good at the end of the season, however, so presumably Jimmy's return to work will be a short-lived one.

Shetland is back, with another drama-filled episode set to air tonight (Wednesday 17th August) on BBC One.

This week, the mystery surrounding graphic novelist Connor's disappearance deepens. And in a clip for the episode, Jimmy decides to confront Connor's father Danny (played by Andrew Whipp) about his past.

Danny, a former police officer who spent two years behind bars for corruption, isn't too thrilled about Jimmy's approach and though he agrees to come down to the station, as soon as Jimmy leaves, he appears to have a change of heart. See for yourself:

In another Shetland clip, we find out Danny has gone after Cameron and Nicole Waldron, who he thinks kidnapped Connor as revenge for the death of a family member.

Jimmy shares this with his superior DCI Melanie Reid (Laura Cairns), but there's some tension between the pair as Reid doesn't want Jimmy to go after Danny with the unit.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jimmy grows closer to Meg, suggesting he could be in for a happy ending at the end of the season. We'll have to wait until then to see how things play out.

