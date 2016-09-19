Amanda Abbington – who Sherlock fans will know as the brilliant Mary Watson née Morstan and Martin Freeman’s actual real life partner – has been the victim of a heinous crime.

We start this tale in a setting a tad out of the ordinary of your typical Arthur Conan Doyle novel: the 2016 Emmys Awards, where Sherlock: The Abominable Bride has just won the award for best TV Movie.