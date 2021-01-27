Exclusive – Sex Education star addresses possible return: “His main thing is that he’s never, ever there”

Fans of Sex Education are having to wait longer than originally intended for the third series of the popular teen show – with the usual January release date having been made impossible by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

But one person who’s used to playing the waiting game is Edward Bluemel, who previously appeared as Maeve’s unreliable brother Sean in series one, and says he’s “patiently waiting” to find out if he might one day return to the show.

Asked about the possibility of a return, the A Discovery of Witches star told RadioTimes.com, “I have to wait and see really. It’s definitely something that has been talked about and I think, judging by people who have watched the show, I think it makes sense if he does return.”

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

But he confessed he has no idea how far in the future that return might be, with a key aspect of his character being that he is almost never present.

“You just never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s an interesting one playing a character who’s entire schtick is that he’s never there, because you’re like, ‘Oh yes, I’ve been cast as this brilliant role,’ but his main thing is that he’s never, ever there, so it’s quite funny waiting.”

He added, “I’d love to see him return. Judging by what other people have said, I think they would too, so hopefully further down the line we might see Sean come back.”

He also said the longer he’s away from the show, the more meaningful his eventual return would be, explaining that it would “cheapen” the character if he came back every series.

“The longer they keep him off screen, the more effect it has when he comes back on screen,” he said.

And if he doesn’t return, Bluemel has another suggestion for what might happen to the character. “Or he might die off screen,” he said. “Which would be exciting in a different way to learn about!”

Advertisement

Sex Education seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix, and the show will return later in 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide