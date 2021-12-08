Sex and the City stars filmed “fake scenes” for And Just Like That

There are few shows more hotly-anticipated right now than Sex and City follow-up And Just Like That – and now the stars of the series have revealed they used some unusual methods to avoid spoilers from leaking.

Advertisement

Speaking during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed rumours that they had deliberately filmed some “fake scenes” in order to throw fans off the scent.

When asked by Colbert if there was any truth to the rumours, Davis answered: “‘Yes, definitely!” while Nixon rather coyly said: “Absolutely not!”

But when pressed further by the host, Nixon confessed: “It might be true.”

Expanding further, Davis said: “We want the fans to enjoy the show. I think that’s the important part. You know, like, we don’t want them to know… we don’t want them to read the Cliffs Notes beforehand!”

And speaking about whether having so much fan interest during the shooting process made it more difficult, Nixon added: “I have to say, we started shooting in July, and the city was just coming out of the lockdown. So it was so amazing for us to be back playing these characters.

“But, also, I think it was exciting for people, and it was obviously very exciting for us to see people on the street watching us because it felt like New York coming back.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

And Just Like That will air its first three episodes on Thursday 9th December 2021, available on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

Nixon, Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker will all be reprising their roles as Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie respectively, although Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha.

The series is set to follow Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie as they navigate life in their 50s, exploring the “even more complicated reality of life and friendship”.