Sex and the City stars filmed “fake scenes” for And Just Like That
Cynthia Nixon and Kirstin Davis confirmed the rumours on an appearance with Stephen Colbert.
There are few shows more hotly-anticipated right now than Sex and City follow-up And Just Like That – and now the stars of the series have revealed they used some unusual methods to avoid spoilers from leaking.
Speaking during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed rumours that they had deliberately filmed some “fake scenes” in order to throw fans off the scent.
When asked by Colbert if there was any truth to the rumours, Davis answered: “‘Yes, definitely!” while Nixon rather coyly said: “Absolutely not!”
But when pressed further by the host, Nixon confessed: “It might be true.”
Expanding further, Davis said: “We want the fans to enjoy the show. I think that’s the important part. You know, like, we don’t want them to know… we don’t want them to read the Cliffs Notes beforehand!”
And speaking about whether having so much fan interest during the shooting process made it more difficult, Nixon added: “I have to say, we started shooting in July, and the city was just coming out of the lockdown. So it was so amazing for us to be back playing these characters.
“But, also, I think it was exciting for people, and it was obviously very exciting for us to see people on the street watching us because it felt like New York coming back.”
And Just Like That will air its first three episodes on Thursday 9th December 2021, available on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.