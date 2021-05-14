Riverdale creator confirms return for Josie and the Pussycats

It’s official: after months of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Josie and the Pussycats will be returning to Riverdale in the upcoming 15th episode of the ongoing season.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced the news on his Instagram account, posting a picture of the shooting script for the episode, which is aptly titled The Return of the Pussycats.

According to the image, the script for the episode has been penned by regular writers Ariana Jackson and Evan Kyle, and it will be directed by former star of the series Robin Givens, who played Josie’s mother Sierra.

It’s not yet clear how the return will be written into the show, nor has it been confirmed by The CW which iteration of the band will appear – whether it will be the original Riverdale line-up or the one seen on separate Archieverse show Katy Keene.

That said, Asha Bromfield and Hayley Law, whose characters Melody and Valerie were in the original line-up, both posted the news on social media, so we can safely assume that they are very likely to appear.

The band last appeared in Riverdale all the way back in series two, and Melody and Valerie haven’t been in it since, although Josie did continue as a major character until the end of the third season.

Of course, since their departure there has been a major seven-year time jump in the show, so it will certainly be interesting to discover the reasons behind their return.

While little is known about that return so far, we do know that this episode will not be the same as the previously announced musical episode, which is expected to be the penultimate instalment of the fifth run.

Riverdale season five is currently in the middle of a hiatus, with the most recent episode having aired at the end of March and a return date confirmed for 11th August in the US.