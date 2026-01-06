2025 was a fine year for drama, with some bold new series and familiar favourites. And if the first part of 2026 is anything to go by, there's plenty more to look forward to.

In this week's issue of Radio Times, we preview the best new shows heading our way, from the return of your favourite series to brand-new stories.

On the cover this week is Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, which has been adapted for Netflix by Chris Chibnall and stars Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman. We have spoken to all of them about the pleasurable task of bringing Christie's world to our screens.

Elsewhere, we catch up with Judy Parfitt, Call the Midwife's Sister Monica Joan, who reflects on a remarkable life and career. But that's not all we have for you – there are 24 more great dramas to read about.

With long nights and cold days ahead, what better time is there to settle in with a great drama? Turn on, tune in and prepare to be transported by great drama – perhaps first to a country house where not everyone will make it through the weekend...

Cover: Netflix / Simon Ridgway

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Bafta-winning Marisa Abela and Myha'la welcome fresh new cast to high-stakes drama Industry.

Hairy Biker Si King talks losing his close friend Dave Myers to cancer, and his new show for More4 about trains.

Dawn French discusses her new sitcom Can You Keep a Secret? and its connection to The Vicar of Dibley.

