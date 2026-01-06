❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
This week's issue is a drama special featuring Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman discuss the pleasurable task of bringing Agatha Christie's world to our screens. Plus, we preview the best new shows heading our way in 2026.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 6 January 2026 at 12:01 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad