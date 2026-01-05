❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Dawn French reveals why she had to star in new comedy Can You Keep a Secret and talks sitcom's emotive real-life inspiration
Dawn French and Mark Heap team up for a sitcom that deals with Parkinson’s disease, insurance fraud and intimacy in later life…
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 5 January 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad