Power Book IV: Force season 3 release schedule

Tommy Egan is back and you know what that means – yet another explosive season of Power Book IV: Force to get stuck into.

Alas, it is the final instalment in the series. It may not be the end of the road for Tommy forever, however, with Joseph Sikora previously teasing to fans: “Don’t worry. Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up, and I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next."

Focusing on one of Power's central character, Tommy (Sikora), the new season follows him as he strives to take over Chicago's drug game. But it does come at quite the high cost.

According to the synopsis: "In order to claim the throne as kingpin, he must navigate an ever-evolving dynamic with his business partner, Diamond (Isaac Keys), and a contentious relationship with Diamond’s brother, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton).

"As pressure mounts from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew and the Marquez Cartel, Tommy must find a way to protect his family and those he loves, including Mireya (Carmela Zumbado)."

With the premiere episode having just dropped, fans will be wondering just when they can anticipate more new episodes. Well, don't worry as we have you covered. Read on to find out more about the full release schedule of Power Book IV: Force season 3.

When will Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 2 be released?

Kris D. Lofton, Joseph Sikora and Isaac Keys in Power Book IV: Force season 3. Starz

Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiered in the UK on Saturday 8th November on MGM+. Its release comes one day after its US counterpart on Starz, where it premiered on Friday 7th November.

For both territories, the series will be released weekly, with new episodes landing in the UK every Saturday.

That means that the second episode of Power Book IV: Force season 3 will be released on Saturday 15th November.

How many episodes of Power Book IV: Force season 3 are there?

There are 10 episodes in the third and final season of Power Book IV: Force.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 release schedule

The full release schedule for Power Book IV: Force season 3 is as follows.

Episode 1 - Do or Die - Saturday 8th November (out now)

Episode 2 - A Seat at the Table - Saturday 15th November

Episode 3 - There's Always a Price to Pay - Saturday 22nd November

Episode 4 - Time To See The King - Saturday 29th November

Episode 5 - The Last Dance - Saturday 6th December

Episode 6 - Saturday 13th December

Episode 7 - Saturday 20th December

Episode 8 - Saturday 27th December

Episode 9 - Saturday 3rd January

Episode 10 - Saturday 10th January

Power Book IV: Force season 3 trailer

You can watch the dramatic trailer for the third season of Power Book IV: Force below.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 premieres in the UK on Saturday 8th November, with new episodes streaming weekly on Saturdays only on MGM+.

