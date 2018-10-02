It all could have been very different if Ross had accepted the nomination and run for a seat in Westminster himself. But when things take a turn for the worse in Truro, will he be able to take action?

Meanwhile, there's drama for Morwenna, big questions for Dwight and Caroline, and Elizabeth's determined to keep her husband happy.

But don't just take our word for it - check out the new images from episode one and see for yourself.

More like this

Poldark season four starts on Sunday September 30 at 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS

Advertisement

This article was originally published in June 2018