Cillian Murphy returns to the role of gangster Tommy Shelby for one last time (on the small screen, at least), as he clashes with fascist politician Oswald Moseley (Sam Claflin) and a new character played by BAFTA nominee Stephen Graham.

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has shared a new set photo as the hit crime drama is just a week away from its long-awaited return to screens.

Byrne helmed Peaky Blinders' fifth season back in 2019 and returned to the director's chair for this sixth outing, hailing the production team in an Instagram post for their hard work recreating the period setting.

"We took over Castlefield in Manchester and turned it into the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham in 1934," the caption read. "This was a place I walked to everyday during the first lockdown and had the idea of turning this extraordinary location into the world of Peaky."

Byrne continues: "I was incredibly fortunate to see this come to fruition a year later with some amazing collaborators and friends and the great perseverance and talent of Nicole Northridge, our production designer, and Jess Dove, our Location Manager, who really pulled it together, and you will see a lot more of it on the 27th!"

The atmospheric black-and-white photo (above) shows Murphy between takes, sporting his now iconic Tommy Shelby attire, while a masked up crew works around him.

Another photo on Byrne's Instagram gives us a full colour look at the ambitious set, with the filmmaker standing in the middle of a cobbled street to commemorate his time working on the show.

The official Peaky Blinders Twitter account also shared the first image, crediting Byrne.

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 27th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

