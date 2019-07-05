The premiere for the season's first episode takes place on Thursday 18th July at Birmingham Town Hall, where fans will be granted a sneak peek at the series before anyone else. The star-studded red carpet will begin at 6pm on the night, before the screening begins at 7pm.

How can I get tickets to the Peaky Blinders premiere?

You can register at any time until 10pm on Wednesday 10th July and apply for a maximum of two tickets. Click here for details on how to register.

Tickets will be allocated via random draw with 60 per cent of the tickets going to Midlands postcodes (click here for more details) and 40 per cent going to the rest of the UK.

What is going to happen in Peaky Blinders season five?

During season four of Steven Knight's family epic, we saw an insight into Tommy Shelby's fragile mental state during his brief retirement, before he managed to make a successful grab for political power.

Set during the financial crash of 1929, in season five Tommy is now the newly elected MP for Birmingham South, and when he's approached by a charismatic politician about a bold vision for Britain's future, Tommy realises his next steps will have far-reaching ramifications.