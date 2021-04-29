Peaky Blinders pauses filming after crew member’s “false positive” COVID-19 test

The sixth and final season of BBC drama Peaky Blinders has been hit once again with delays, after a crew member received a ‘false positive’ test result for COVID-19.

Filming was halted until the crew member received a negative test result, with filming set to resume today (Thursday 29th April).

“Filming was stood down on Peaky Blinders because of a false positive test result for a member of the crew,” a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.

“In line with protocol, this person took an NHS test and anyone who came into contact with them self-isolated – the safety of our team on Peaky Blinders is of paramount importance. The NHS test has come back negative and filming has resumed as normal today.”

Like many other TV shows, Peaky Blinders’ filming schedule was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the start of production was halted last year.

However, filming for Peaky Blinders season six finally got underway at the start of 2021, with various lead stars spotted filming at the picturesque Le Mans Crescent in Bolton.

The main characters are all likely to return, but it’s unclear at the moment whether or not the character Aunt Polly will figure in season six.

Aunt Polly was played by Helen McCrory, who died earlier this month at the age of 52 following a cancer diagnosis.

The news was announced on 16th April 2021, and it’s not yet known whether McCrory was able to take part in filming for season six. RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.

