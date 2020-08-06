Accessibility Links

Watch Normal People actor Paul Mescal star in new Rolling Stones video for Scarlet

The Irish actor stars in a video accompanying an unreleased song from 1974.

Paul Mescal, Rolling Stones

Published:

When you’re hot you’re hot and at the moment you could fry eggs on the palms of Paul Mescal’s hands. The Normal People star has been chosen to star in a video for Scarlet, an unreleased track by The Rolling Stones from 1974.

The actor seems to be channelling Connell from Normal People as he starts with straight-to-camera dialogue, “I’m a little bit drunk. I’m very sorry. I love you. Ahh… I’m just going to play the song.”

He then proceeds to mime and dance to the song while he films himself on his laptop webcam and proceeds to get very, very drunk and alternately tearful and joyful.

It really does feel like we’re back on the set of Normal People and Connell has made a transgression with his lover, Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), except in this storyline she’s “Scarlet” and he’s dressed in a tuxedo in an empty 5-star hotel.

The video could easily be an outtake from the hit BBC drama, which earned Mescal an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Male Lead Performance in a Limited Series or Movie, especially as the webcam production echoes the long-distance scenes Connell and Marianne shared via video apps.

The Rolling Stones posted on Twitter, “Honey, you don’t have to cry no more… the official video for Scarlet featuring an amazing performance from @mescal_paul is out now”.

Mescal posted his amazement at finding himself in this position. “Mum this is all a bit mad.”

Scarlet is one of three unheard tracks featured on The Rolling Stones’ Goats Head Soup 2020, sitting alongside an all-new stereo mix of the original 1973 album.

Elsewhere, Mescal co-starred in the final of Channel 5 thriller The Deceived on Thursday night, in which his character, firefighter Sean, had a couple of brief but crucial scenes.

How can Mescal’s year exceed this? Perhaps if he was to win the Emmy Award in September?

Tags

All about Normal People

