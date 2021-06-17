Will there be a Panic season 2? Release date, book sequel and more

Very much in the same vein as The Hunger Games, The Maze Runner and the Divergent series, Panic is Amazon Prime Video’s take on the teen dystopia genre.

Advertisement

Adapted by Lauren Oliver from her book of the same name, Panic has been a hit with viewers with the ending of the first season leaving fans in need for more.

Oliver made big changed from her book for her work to suit the medium of episodic TV and also with an eye on the show having a long run on the streaming service.

The first season of Panic revolves around a group of high school students in Texas preparing for the annual game of ‘Panic’ where competitors are put through a series of challenges that test their greatest fears. The winner of the game receives a prize of $50,000 and the freedom to escape their small Texan town.

Premiering at the end of May 2021, Panic is fresh to TV screens around the world but has already caught on with fans clamouring for more of the tense, action packed series.

Read on for everything you need to know about a second season of Panic.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a Panic season 2?

A second season of the show has yet to be officially greenlit by Amazon but fans’ hopes are high given the cliffhanger ending to season one and creator Lauren Oliver having the appetite for writing the show for years to come.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Oliver said she had ideas for a second season, teasing what the repercussions of season one’s cliffhanger ending might be. “A lot things happen over the course of the season and there’s a character who doesn’t fare so well, and there will certainly be ramifications for that,” she said.

She has also teased that there was lots of unused material from season one that could be incorporated into future storylines.

Panic season 2 release date

With no official go-ahead for a second season of Panic, there is no release date as yet.

Filming for the first season took place from late October 2019, with the series premiering 17 months later in May 2021. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait a similar length of time for a second season, since late 2021 filming would mean Panic wouldn’t be back till 2023.

We’d anticipate less of a wait now that the show’s an established property though – late 2022 seems like a more reasonable estimate.

Panic book 2

Oliver is yet to write a sequel to her original Panic novel but she is very keen to continue the story she started in her book on the screen. Changing aspects of the plot to suit the open-ended nature of TV, Oliver wants to further explore the mythology of her creation and take the characters on further stories.

Who were the Judges in Panic?

The game of Panic haunts the young residents of a small Texan town but no one knows who is behind its creation, indeed no one knows much about the sinister game other than it is engineered by a duo of mysterious Judges. It is the Judges who create the games, monitor the competitors and who ultimately decide the fates of the youngsters. They also give out points to the contestants on how well they perform in challenges.

The identities of the Judges are completely unknown, a Judge only does one stint in the game before selecting their successor and so on, meaning they could be anybody on the show…

Panic is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video – check out our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.