Where are the Pam and Tommy characters now in real-life?

The drama tells the true story of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape scandal, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan leading the Pam & Tommy cast , with a host of prosthetics in tow.

Disney Plus series Pam & Tommy has received plenty of attention since it aired earlier this year.

If you've binged the show, which, controversially, was made without Pamela Anderson's involvement, and are wondering what became of its stars, we've got you covered.

Read on to find out what Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and the rest of the people involved in the scandal that rocked the '90s are up to now.

Pamela Anderson

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

After splitting with Tommy Lee in 1998, Anderson married Kid Rock in 2006. The pair were divorced by the end of the year. Anderson remarried Lee in 2008 but they divorced a final time in 2010. Interestingly, Lee isn't the only man she's married (and divorced) twice, the other one being poker player Rick Salomon. In 2020, Anderson married her bodyguard, but the pair split in 2021.

Career-wise, the Baywatch star left the show that cemented her sex symbol status in 1997, going on to star in the likes of VIP, Stacked, Blonde and Blonder, and Superhero Movie.

She also appeared in both the American and French versions of Strictly Come Dancing, as well as a string of reality TV shows. In recent years, however, the star seems to have taken a step back from the limelight and even quit social media in 2021.

"I’ve never been interested in social media," she wrote in the caption of her last Instagram, Twitter and Facebook posts. "And now that I'm settled into the life I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free.”

Since then, she has briefly returned to social media in the wake of her upcoming Netflix documentary, posting a picture on her Instagram with a handwritten note that states she is "not a victim, but a survivor".

Anderson is living back in her native Vancouver and does philanthropic work through her website, pamelaandersonfoundation.org.

Tommy Lee

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Glazer Palooza

Lee was married twice before he tied the knot with Anderson (twice). He has been married to social media influencer Brittany Furlan since 2019.

In 2020, he spoke about being sober after a public battle with alcoholism, which was addressed by Anderson herself in an episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories. Lee told Entertainment Tonight he regularly drank "gallons of vodka".

"I feel killer, I feel really good," he added. "I consider myself lucky because some people don't have that sense, or luxury, of sort of looking in the mirror and going, 'OK dude, time to pump the breaks. Like, this is too much.'"

As well as founding Mötley Crue, who went on a farewell tour in 2014, the drummer also founded rap metal band Methods of Mayhem and was part of Rock Star Supernova, a band formed for the reality TV show Rock Star. His music career also includes three solo albums and, more recently, touring as an electronic music DJ.

Lee has also dabbled in acting, with a role in The Goldbergs and voicing the Devil in podcast Halloween in Hell.

Rand Gauthier

Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier in Pam and Tommy Hulu/YouTube

The now 65-year-old disgruntled contractor who stole Anderson and Lee's sex tape did not, in fact, get rich from it. According to the Rolling Stones article that inspired the Disney Plus series, Gauthier still works as an electrician while growing marihuana in his garage.

According to that same article, Gauthier moved to Santa Rosa, California in 2007, where he currently lives alone.

“It was cute. They’re in love and a couple and they’re just having fun with each other, and I think that’s great,” he told Rolling Stone of the sex tape. “I’m jealous. I wish I had something like that.”

Milton Ingley

Nick Offerman plays Milton Ingley in Pam and Tommy Hulu/YouTube

Pam & Tommy hints at Ingley's ties with Amsterdam, but the former adult film star turned producer and director ended up spending quite some time in the Netherlands. It was where he settled to hide from New York mobster Louise 'Butchie' Peraino, whom he owed a huge debt.

Peraino died in 1999, but Milton stayed in Europe until the early 2000s, when he returned to California to live with his daughter. Ingley, who is played by Parks & Recreation's Nick Offerman in the series, reportedly suffered from diabetes, which had left him partially blind. He died in 2006. Since, he has been inducted to two pornography Halls of Fame, the AVN Hall of Fame and the XRCO Hall of Fame.

Erica Gauthier

Taylor Schilling plays Erica Gauthier in Pam and Tommy Hulu

Rand Gauthier's ex-wife, who was an adult film actress and who starred in many an adult film alongside Gauthier, left the industry permanently shortly after the sex tape scandal. According to her IMDb page, she has 186 film credits.

Gauthier (née Boyer) then moved to Panama City Beach in Florida, where she worked as a massage therapist until she was tragically killed in a pedestrian accident in 2009.

Seth Warshavsky

The founder of Internet Entertainment Group was the only one to actually make a considerable profit from Anderson and Lee's sex tape.

In 2002, Anderson and Lee won a $90 million suit against Warshavsky and the infamous IEG website, with the judge ordering both should be paid $740,000 each. According to the Rolling Stone article, the pair never received the funds. IEG had already gone under by this point, and it is believed Warshavsky moved to Thailand, where he is believed to still reside.

Pam and Tommy premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 2nd February.