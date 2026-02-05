The stars of Outrageous have revealed their hopes for a second season as fans await news on the show's potential renewal for a second run.

The drama series depicting the lives of the scandalous and politically-charged lives of the 'bright young things', the Mitford Sisters, first aired on U&Drama last year to positive reviews.

The series has since been added to BBC iPlayer and is now available to watch in its entirety. However, many events in the historical figures' lives have yet to be portrayed in the show.

When asked at The Radio Times Covers Party 2026, actress Isobel Jesper Jones, who plays Pamela Mitford, revealed that they're still waiting to hear whether the series will return for a second run.

"I think definitely things are still filtering down," commented Jesper Jones. "It's really nice, though, because at the moment it's on iPlayer, which is really exciting, because as soon as it landed there, just so many more people have been able to see it, which has been lovely. So yeah, I mean, fingers crossed!"

When approached by Radio Times, UKTV revealed that there was no news on the future of Outrageous to share at this time.

(L-R): Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford, Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford, Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford, James Purefoy as Farve, Anna Chancellor as Muv, Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford, Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford, Isobel Jesper Jones as Pam Mitford and Orla Hill as Debo Mitford in Outrageous. UKTV

Whether it happens or not, however, the cast certainly knows which stories from the Mitford Sisters' lives they would like to portray.

Actress Orla Hill, who plays Deborah 'Debo' Mitford, said: "Oh, well...everything heats up a bit. I think Debo starts partying with the Kennedys, so that would be quite fun. I'd like to wear some fancy clothes, not just the horse gear, which was fun as well."

"There was a lot of horse gear," added Jesper Jones, "It's quite uncomfortable, the horse gear. A lot of leather...not much give."

However, of the future stories, Jesper Jones added, "Especially Debo's storyline, like it's incredible going on to become Duchess."

"It would be fun," Hill reiterated. "It would be fun."

When the pair were asked if their favourite Mitford Sister matched the one they portrayed, there was some loyalty to their characters, but not completely.

(L-R): Outrageous stars Shannon Watson, Orla Hill and Isobel Jesper Jones at The Radio Times Covers Party 2026. Ray Burmiston for Radio Times

"I think my favourite is probably mine," admitted Hill. "She wrote a lot of books about chicken, which I think is... big respect."

Meanwhile, Jesper Jones answered: "'I'm a big fan of mine. Pam was an icon, but I've got to say I'm also a big fan of Jessica. Jessica's a whole new level of cool. She ended up starting a jazz club in San Francisco. She's just cool!"

Of course, despite it being a century on from the heyday of the Mitford Sisters, one can't help but wonder why the group of rich young women continue to fascinate to this day.

When questioned on this, Hill said of their lives: "I think it's just crazy."

Jesper Jones expanded: "I think you could take one of them and make, like, seven series out of one of them, and the fact that there were six of them is insane.

"It's amazing all the things they did, and also just how different they all are. I think it's incredible. To think, you know, they were all sat around the same dinner table growing up in the same family, and they're the most unique independent women. So, yeah, it's incredible."

Outrageous is available to watch now on U and BBC iPlayer.

