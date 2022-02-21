Based on Karen M. McManus’ novel of the same name, the murder mystery revolves around the mysterious demise of Simon (played by Sing Street star Mark Mckenna), who dies after suffering an anaphylactic reaction during a detention at Bayview High.

Netflix’s latest dark high school drama One Of Us Is Lying has landed with a bang.

His five classmates – Nate (Cooper van Grootel), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) and Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada – quickly become suspects in a huge murder investigation.

With twists and turns aplenty, the new show has certainly captured the imagination of fans.

But the question on everyone’s lips is: who killed Simon?

Read on for everything you need to know about the finale. However, be warned: *full spoilers follow*.

Who killed Simon in One Of Us Is Lying?

Marianly Tejada in One of Us is Lying

In a huge twist in One Of Us Is Lying, it’s revealed that that Simon tainted his own water with peanut oil in a sick prank he devised with Jake.

Simon intended to almost die and give his classmates a scare, before reviving himself with one of his EpiPens, which he’d brought into the nurse’s office.

However, Jake grew paranoid that Simon had been recording their conversations on his Xbox and decided to remove Simon's EpiPens from the nurse’s office.

Jake then used the opportunity to frame his girlfriend Addy, who he had discovered had been cheating on him, for Simon’s murder.

What happened to Jake in One Of Us Is Lying?

The walls began closing in on Jake in One Of Us Is Lying when Addy perused his chat history and spotted Simon’s Xbox handle.

After putting two and two together and realising Jake’s connection to Simon’s murder, she let Cooper and Janae in on the secret.

However, when Jake caught the trio trying to steal Simon’s Xbox – which contained the evidence linking him to the murder – from his belongings, disaster struck and he pulled out a gun, before chasing Addy into the woods.

Cooper and Janae chased after Jake, eventually catching up with him and hitting him over the head.

As a fight ensued, a gunshot rang out across the woods as Jake was shot, though it remained unclear who had pulled the trigger.

The trio then disposed of Jake’s body and made it look like he had gone on the run.

