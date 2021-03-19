Normal People reunion: Ask Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Lenny Abrahamson your questions in exclusive RadioTimes.com event

RadioTimes.com is sitting down (virtually!) with Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Lenny Abrahamson for a retrospective look at the hit drama.

The stars and director will revisit some of the most memorable scenes from the BBC’s Normal People and give fans a taste of what went on behind-the-scenes, as well as reflecting on the massive success of the drama.

You can send in your questions for Daisy, Paul and Lenny before Monday, 22nd March by tweeting @RadioTimes, messaging us on Radio Times Instagram or dropping us a line on our Radio Times Facebook page. The deadline for questions is 3pm, 22nd March so get them in quick!

Then join us on our Radio Times Facebook page at 7pm Friday, 26th March to watch the Facebook Premiere and see if your question was asked!

We’ll be taking a look back at three moments in the series in our hour deep-dive interview.

Clip 1 (episode 1) – Marianne and Connell’s first kiss

Marianne and Connell’s first kiss Clip 2 (episode 4) – Marianne and Connell see each other for the first time at Trinity

Marianne and Connell see each other for the first time at Trinity Clip 3 (Episode 8) – the whole gang are in Italy and there is tension around the table with Jamie

Questions can be about any of the three clips or a general question about the show – just remember they have to be submitted by Monday, 22nd March at 3pm.

This Facebook Premiere for Normal People is just one of the many online events hosted by RadioTimes.com.

