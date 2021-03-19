Accessibility Links

Normal People reunion: Ask Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Lenny Abrahamson your questions in exclusive RadioTimes.com event

The stars and director of 2020's drama sensation are reuniting for a one-off special event.

Normal People reunion

Published:

RadioTimes.com is sitting down (virtually!) with Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Lenny Abrahamson for a retrospective look at the hit drama.

The stars and director will revisit some of the most memorable scenes from the BBC’s Normal People and give fans a taste of what went on behind-the-scenes, as well as reflecting on the massive success of the drama.

You can send in your questions for Daisy, Paul and Lenny before Monday, 22nd March by tweeting @RadioTimes, messaging us on Radio Times Instagram or dropping us a line on our Radio Times Facebook page. The deadline for questions is 3pm, 22nd March so get them in quick!

Then join us on our Radio Times Facebook page at 7pm Friday, 26th March to watch the Facebook Premiere and see if your question was asked!

We’ll be taking a look back at three moments in the series in our hour deep-dive interview.

  • Clip 1 (episode 1) – Marianne and Connell’s first kiss
  • Clip 2 (episode 4) – Marianne and Connell see each other for the first time at Trinity
  • Clip 3 (Episode 8) – the whole gang are in Italy and there is tension around the table with Jamie

Questions can be about any of the three clips or a general question about the show – just remember they have to be submitted by Monday, 22nd March at 3pm.

This Facebook Premiere for Normal People is just one of the many online events hosted by RadioTimes.com. Previous exclusive events have included our Death in Paradise Q&ACall the Midwife watchalong, our Line of Duty live Q&A, our Q&A with the Chasers, and our The Last Kingdom season 4 Q&A.

Looking for something to watch now? Take a look at what else is on with our TV Guide. Check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.

