Anna Torv and Sam Reid's hit series The Newsreader is leaving iPlayer very soon
And no news yet as to when season 3 might land in the UK.
Not only have UK fans of Australian drama The Newsreader yet to get their hands on season 3, but season 1 will soon not be available to rewatch on iPlayer.
All six episodes of season 1 will be leaving the BBC's streaming platform on 14th April.
The broadcaster has confirmed season 2 will remain, and there's no news yet as to when, or if, season 3 might find its way to this side of the world.
The third season began airing in Australia earlier this year via ABC TV.
The series is set in the '80s and stars Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Helen Norville and Sam Reid (Interview with the Vampire) as Dale Jennings, co-anchors at an Australian newsroom – and on-again off-again romantic partners.
Both seasons 1 and 2 saw them struggle with the blurring of their personal and professional lives, and how their ambitions for the latter often got in the way of the former.
The pair are joined by an equally talented supporting cast including Longmire star Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters, Helen's professional rival, Stephen Peacocke as sports editor Rob Rickards and Michelle Lim Davidson as researcher and autocue operator – and Rickards' romantic interest – Noelene Kim (later Rickards).
All of them bar Taylor return for season 3.
Both seasons 1 and 2 received critical acclaim in Australia and the UK, with the series's third outing expected to be its last.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Newsreader season 2 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.