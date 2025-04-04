The broadcaster has confirmed season 2 will remain, and there's no news yet as to when, or if, season 3 might find its way to this side of the world.

The third season began airing in Australia earlier this year via ABC TV.

Anna Torv as Helen Norville in The Newsreader. BBC/Werner Film Projects Pty Ltd and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Kelly Gardner

The series is set in the '80s and stars Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Helen Norville and Sam Reid (Interview with the Vampire) as Dale Jennings, co-anchors at an Australian newsroom – and on-again off-again romantic partners.

Both seasons 1 and 2 saw them struggle with the blurring of their personal and professional lives, and how their ambitions for the latter often got in the way of the former.

The pair are joined by an equally talented supporting cast including Longmire star Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters, Helen's professional rival, Stephen Peacocke as sports editor Rob Rickards and Michelle Lim Davidson as researcher and autocue operator – and Rickards' romantic interest – Noelene Kim (later Rickards).

All of them bar Taylor return for season 3.

Both seasons 1 and 2 received critical acclaim in Australia and the UK, with the series's third outing expected to be its last.

The Newsreader season 2 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

