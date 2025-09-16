Task

Sky – watch now

Sky

Mark Ruffalo headlines this gritty, emotionally charged crime miniseries from the creator of Mare of Easttown. He plays an FBI agent leading a task force into a wave of brutal suburban robberies by a seemingly ordinary family man.

With layering of trauma, moral ambiguity, and tension-laden pacing, Task promises raw authenticity. A hard-hitting thriller that pulls no punches, it's one to watch this autumn.

Hostage

Netflix – watch now

Des Willie/Netflix © 2025

This high-stakes political thriller features Suranne Jones as the British Prime Minister whose husband is kidnapped – forcing her and the French President (Julie Delpy) into a volatile power struggle.

With its timely premise and strong leads, Hostage balances emotional depth with edge-of-your-seat suspense, earning praise as "a rollicking [...] yarn" (The Guardian) that "ticks all the boxes" for a "propulsive thriller" (Radio Times).

The personal and political collide compellingly throughout, creating a tense, emotionally charged drama laced with geopolitical intrigue that makes it binge-worthy for thriller fans craving intrigue with heart – guaranteed to keep you rapt from start to finish.

The Iris Affair

Sky – coming soon

Sky

From Luther creator Neil Cross, The Iris Affair is a stylish chase thriller pitting two brilliant minds against each other across sun-drenched Italian landscapes. Expect cat-and-mouse tension and cinematic flair as secrets fly through Florence and Sardinia.

Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar bring magnetic performances, and Cross’s taut writing ensures every twist lands. A high-concept thriller with pulse and polish.

The Woman in Cabin 10

Netflix – available 10 October 2025

Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Keira Knightley stars in this psychological thriller as a travel journalist aboard a luxury cruise who witnesses a passenger tossed overboard – but everyone insists they're all on board. Gaslighting, claustrophobia, and twisting tension promise to make for a deliciously paranoid watch.

With a stacked cast (Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw), The Woman in Cabin 10 is set to be both glamorous and unsettling, delivering psychological thrills and blockbuster appeal.

All Her Fault

Sky – coming soon

Sky/Peacock

A taut suburban mystery starring Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, whose worst nightmare begins when she arrives to retrieve her son Milo from his very first playdate – only to be met by a stranger who insists Milo doesn’t exist and she’s never heard of him.

Built on Andrea Mara’s bestseller (and adapted for the screen by Megan Gallagher), this eight‑part thriller is perfect for fans of psychological suspense that turns the familiar upside‑down. Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Jake Lacy, and Sophia Lillis round out the ensemble cast.

Ballad of a Small Player

Netflix – available 29 October 2025

Netflix

This psychological thriller casts Colin Farrell as Lord Doyle, a high‑stakes gambler lying low amid the neon‑lit casinos of Macau. There, he encounters Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a beguiling casino employee, who may just offer a glimpse of salvation – but in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton), a private investigator determined to confront Doyle with what he's running from.

Directed by Edward Berger (Conclave), and penned by Rowan Joffé, this adaptation of Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel promises a haunting cocktail of addiction, isolation, and blurred reality, along with atmospheric visuals and an immersive score by Volker Bertelmann.

Ad

Discover a world of crime & mystery with Sky Essential TV for £15 a month.