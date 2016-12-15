Netflix takes top spot in SAG Awards nominations list
The Crown and Stranger Things could potentially pick up three awards each
The nominations for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. And it could be a very good night for Netflix.
The online streaming giant picked up 17 nominations as the shortlist was revealed: Stranger Things picked up three nominations (Best Ensemble in a Drama Series; both Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder are on the shortlist for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series), as did royal drama The Crown (Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, John Lithgow for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series and Claire Foy for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series).
HBO was just behind Netflix on 13 nominations, with Game of Thrones and Westworld both up for three awards each.
Golden Globes favourite The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story scooped up three nominations, including Best Male Actor for both Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance.
And with four nominations, Amazon Studios’ Manchester By The Sea is tipped to be the biggest motion picture winner of the night.
Here’s the (very long) list of nominations for the ceremony taking place January 29th 2016:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals