Ozark season 3 ratings see a surge over season 2 viewership for Netflix

The third season of Ozark landed on Netflix on 27th March after a two-year hiatus to rave reviews from critics and viewers.

Advertisement

And now, new data has revealed the crime drama is one of the streamers top-performing originals.

Though Netflix famously doesn’t release exact figures, Nielsen’s content ratings solution revealed that season three attracted 975,000 unique viewers on its first day – that’s more than triple the viewers season two scored for its own premiere.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nielsen’s figures also showed that Ozark season three drew in an average minute audience of 8.7 million viewers during its first ten days on the streamer.

These figures are only for US TV screens and don’t include mobile screens, but Netflix did report in its earnings that Ozark was projected to be seen by 29 million members in the month following its premiere. Netflix’s projections are based on the number of accounts that watch a given title.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple based in the Ozarks who get embroiled in a money-laundering scheme amidst a cartel war.

Advertisement

Looking for your next lockdown watch? Check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series.