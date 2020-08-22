In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said they were grateful to all the creatives involved in both teen series.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," Netflix said.

They went on to explain: "We're disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: "Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 23 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This.

More like this

"Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

The Society had been officially renewed by Netflix last July, but The Hollywood Reporter adds how scripts hadn't yet been finalised.

Although I Am Not Okay With This hadn't officially been renewed for a second outing, it was believed scripts had been penned and a resolution to the show's cliffhanger was imminent.

Meanwhile, star of The Society, Katheryn Newton and her colleagues have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the news.

Newton shared an image of a Zoom call with her fellow cast members with the caption: "I am proud".

Fairly soon after that, #SaveTheSociety started trending on Twitter.

Harry actor, Alex Fitzalan commented on the news as well by sharing some picture from filming on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: "Very sad news this morning. Not sure what to say right now but I wanted to share some pics of my time on set for season one of The Society. Love you all."

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.