In February 2023, Fincher seemingly confirmed that the show was over for good, telling French publication Le Journal du Dimanche that while he's "very proud of the first two seasons", the viewership wasn't high enough for Netflix to "justify such an investment".

But now it sounds as if Fincher may have found a new way for the crime drama to come back.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a recent interview with CBR to promote his other new show The Waterfront, McCallany said of Mindhunter's future: "I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it’s just a chance.

"I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts."

He continued: "I felt very fortunate and privileged to have gotten to do that show at all. I would love it if it were to return. I think, like I said, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align."

He added: "The good news is that we’re at Netflix with The Waterfront, and those movies would also be for Netflix.

"So I think that, in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out, but it has to do, you know, with David really having the time and the inclination and being happy, you know, with the material. And, you know, that’s a big question mark."

Mindhunter. Netflix

The true-crime series received rave reviews across its two seasons and garnered a dedicated fan base, with many viewers left gutted when plans for a third were scrapped indefinitely back in 2023.

Season 2 director Andrew Dominik previously revealed what Mindhunter season 3 would have covered if it had gone ahead.

Speaking to Collider, Dominik said: "What they were going to do with season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann.

"And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness."

He added: "It would've been... That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.