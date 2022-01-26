Keeley Hawes stars in sinister trailer for The Midwich Cuckoos

The series is based on John Wyndham's book of the same name , a sci-fi classic set in Midwich, a quiet and rather idyllic commuter town where nothing much happens – until an unnerving incident that changes the lives of its inhabitants forever, that is.

Sky has released a trailer for its upcoming adaptation of The Midwich Cuckoos , starring Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes and Homeland's Max Beesley.

After everyone falls unconscious in the twilight hours of a summer's day, every woman of child-bearing age in town falls pregnant. And, if you're wondering what the children born of such an unusual event are like, the trailer gives a pretty good indication – and a creepy one at that.

"I can't sleep, because bad things will happen," one child tells psychotherapist Dr Susannah Zellaby (Hawes) and Officer Paul Kirby (Beesley).

Writer and creator David Farr has previously spoken about his inspiration for adapting Wyndham's work, saying: "I first read The Midwich Cuckoos when I was 12. I was living in a small town in 1980s Britain. Everything about the book rang true to me and terrified me.

"An invasion of a small community by a hostile and ruthless force. Apparently innocent children as a force of huge malevolent power. It got under my skin.

“As I've grown older, the story has never ceased to exert a grip. The idea that we may birth our own destruction is so simple and frightening. That as a mother or a father, the being we love most in the world may turn on us. It's the stuff of nightmares."

A release date has yet to be confirmed, but the series is expected to land on Sky Max in 2022.

Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.