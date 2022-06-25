McDonald & Dodds preview sees pair faced with high-profile F1 death

In a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com , the pair can be seen getting their introduction to the case, which concerns the mysterious practice session death of a talented young racing driver.

The third season of McDonald & Dodds continues with its second episode on ITV this Sunday – as the Bath-based detective duo this time find themselves thrown into the world of Formula 1.

"I love F1," Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) says at the beginning of the preview, before revealing that her perfect Sunday afternoon involves "Chinese takeaway, a couple of beers, and a Grand Prix".

But it looks like this investigation isn't going to be nearly so idyllic as that arrangement, with the detectives soon approached by a woman who tells them of the situation, and the identity of the victim.

"Addington Racing's number one driver," she says.

"Not Gabriel George?" exclaims McDonald. "But he was so young, he had so much to live for!"

Later we see the detectives investigate the body, which is curiously missing a helmet – while Dodds (Jason Watkins) notes that it smells like "flowers and blood".

You can watch the clip in full below:

A synopsis for the episode reads: "McDonald and Dodds are sucked into the fast and furious world of Formula 1 after Bath’s famous motorsport dynasty, the Addingtons, report that their up-and-coming driver has died during a sub-3.5-second pit stop.

"As an F1 fan herself, McDonald won’t let patriarch and Team Coach Archie Addington run rings around her, but when a significant someone from her past gets dragged into the investigation, she’s thrown off course. But it’s one of Dodds’ specialisms that leads them to uncover the darker side of success and finally unravel the truth."

